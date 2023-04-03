Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed
Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie's cause of death has been revealed just four months after her unexpected passing. The legendary musician and songwriter died of a stroke, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Her death certificate also revealed McVie was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer that had spread throughout her body.
As this outlet reported, McVie died in November at 79 years old. At the time, her family released a statement claiming she had lost her life after a battle with a "short illness."
The singer's death certificate and will were obtained by The Blast, listing the primary cause of her passing as an “ischaemic stroke.” This type of stroke is common and involves a blood clot that "blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain" that usually occurs "in the carotid artery of the neck."
RadarOnline.com discovered that McVie's cancer was identified as the second cause of death. Her death certificate also revealed she was dealing with “atrial fibrillation" of the heart, meaning it either beat "too slowly, too fast or in an irregular way.”
McVie never had children, and the documents show she left her brother and his kids as the sole heirs to her $50+ million fortune. She also issued some of her assets to charity, although the amount is unknown.
The Fleetwood Mac singer's business manager was named executor of the will and already rushed to court for the judge to intervene in a tax bill due.
“It is urgent that this matter be heard as soon as possible, on an Ex Parte basis, due to the impending tax liability in the amount of £31,000,000 which must be paid on or before May 31, 2023. As mentioned above, the UK estate is subject to interest in penalties at a rate of 6.5% if such tax liability is not timely paid,” the docs state.
McVie was open about her health problems, discussing her struggle months before her death.
“I’m in quite bad health. I’ve got a chronic back problem that debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don’t know if I could actually physically do it. What’s that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak,” she told Rolling Stone.
After leaving the famous musical group, she rejoined her former bandmates in 2014 for Fleetwood Mac's On with the Show tour. Her former bandmates addressed her death in a heartbreaking statement.
"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," her band members stated. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."
"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life," they continued. "We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."