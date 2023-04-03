Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed

After leaving the famous musical group, she rejoined her former bandmates in 2014 for Fleetwood Mac's On with the Show tour. Her former bandmates addressed her death in a heartbreaking statement.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," her band members stated. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life," they continued. "We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."