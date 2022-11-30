'Fleetwood Mac' Singer Christine McVie Dead At 79

Christine McVie, the talented singer and keyboard artist of 1970's super group Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79, RadarOnline.com has learned.

McVie was the co-vocalist and keyboardist for the Dreams band. Alongside bandmate Stevie Nicks, McVie was a powerful voice for female rock artists of her time.

On Wednesday, McVie's family released a statement that announced her death after a battle with a "short illness."

"She passed away peacefully at the hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family," the statement said.

"We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time," the family continued. "And we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."