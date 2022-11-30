'Fleetwood Mac' Singer Christine McVie Dead At 79
Christine McVie, the talented singer and keyboard artist of 1970's super group Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McVie was the co-vocalist and keyboardist for the Dreams band. Alongside bandmate Stevie Nicks, McVie was a powerful voice for female rock artists of her time.
On Wednesday, McVie's family released a statement that announced her death after a battle with a "short illness."
"She passed away peacefully at the hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family," the statement said.
"We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time," the family continued. "And we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."
McVie was married to Fleetwood Mac co-founder John McVie in 1968. Two years later, she joined her husband's band in 1970.
With her addition, McVie's vocals and keyboard talents brought a soulful sound to the band's work.
After a successful run with the talented group, McVie announced that she was leaving the band in 1998 — the same year that she earned the honor of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
McVie cited her fear of flying and panic attacks as her reason for stepping away from her longtime musical group. McVie was not done with music altogether though.
Several years after her 1998 retirement, McVie recorded and released her first of three solo albums. McVie was known for her lyrical style of depicting love and relationships in a straightforward yet ethereal melody in both her solo works and with Fleetwood Mac.
McVie's most famous hits with Fleetwood Mac include Don't Stop, Everywhere and Little Lies — all of which were included on the band's 1988 Greatest Hits album.
Then in 2014, she rejoined her former forces for Fleetwood Mac's On with the Show tour. Her former bandmates released a statement on her death following the family's announcement on social media.
"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the Fleetwood Mac members said of their late bandmate. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."
"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life," the band's statement continued. "We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."