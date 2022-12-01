Vicious Vendetta: Stevie Nicks' Long Feud With Ex-Lover Broke Up Fleetwood Mac Years Before Christine McVie's Death
Ghosts from years gone by long haunted Fleetwood Mac, and on the heels of the band's co-lead vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie's death, RadarOnline.com has learned their sordid history of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll ripped the legendary band apart.
The '70s music-making machine unceremoniously dumped longtime guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham in 2018, four years after Christine reunited with the band on the On with the Show tour.
"Lindsey felt blindsided," a source said at the time. "Over 40 years ago, he kept the band going when it was ready to self-destruct. Now, they've kicked him to the curb without a second thought."
Sources behind the scenes said Lindsey's exit was fast-tracked by his former lover and bandmate Stevie Nicks. The two had a bitter breakup in the '70s when she ditched him for drummer Mick Fleetwood.
Though the band reunited after an icy 10-year split, bad blood lingered.
Despite the happy faces they put on while selling out two massive world tours, their fragile truce quickly crumbled. "Lindsey wanted to make a new album, and Stevie wouldn't make time in her schedule saying 'albums don't sell anymore,'" snitched the insider. "He considers himself a leader in the band and was livid."
When Stevie asserted her dominance and demanded the group launch another tour, Lindsey flat-out refused to hit the road.
Instead, he asked for a one-time break from stage shows — and rubbed Stevie's nose in her solo status by saying he wanted to spend the time with his wife and kids.
Furious Stevie gave the others an ultimatum: "It's my way or the highway." Fearing Stevie would take her legion of fans with her, the band told Lindsey to go his own way.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Christine — who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 — "passed away peacefully at the hospital" on Wednesday "following a short illness," her family announced.
Despite announcing she was leaving the band in 1998, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band that same year. She later released a solo album before rejoining her bandmates in 2014.
Following news of her death, Fleetwood Mac released a statement.
"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed," the statement read.
Christine was 79 years old.