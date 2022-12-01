Vicious Vendetta: Stevie Nicks' Long Feud With Ex-Lover Broke Up Fleetwood Mac Years Before Christine McVie's Death

The '70s music-making machine unceremoniously dumped longtime guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham in 2018, four years after Christine reunited with the band on the On with the Show tour.

"Lindsey felt blindsided," a source said at the time. "Over 40 years ago, he kept the band going when it was ready to self-destruct. Now, they've kicked him to the curb without a second thought."