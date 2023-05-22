Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Ex-News Anchor Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Engaged After 5 Years Together
Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are engaged after nearly five years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bezos reportedly proposed to Sanchez this weekend as the couple sailed to Cannes, France onboard his $500 million superyacht for this year’s film festival.
Rumors of the pair’s engagement first started to swirl over the weekend after Sanchez, 53, was spotted with what appeared to be a large diamond engagement ring on her finger.
The rumors were substantiated on Monday when an insider close to the newly engaged couple confirmed to Page Six that Bezos, 59, popped the question.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it was first revealed Bezos and Sanchez were a couple in 2019 shortly after the multi-billionaire Amazon founder split from his wife of nearly 25 years, Mackenzie Scott.
Sanchez gushed about her now-fiancé earlier this year in her first interview since the couple started dating in 2018.
“He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know,” she told the Wall Street Journal in January.
Sanchez also paid Bezos a loving tribute that month to commemorate the billionaire entrepreneur-turned-commercial astronaut’s 59th birthday.
“Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart,” the journalist-turned-actress wrote on Instagram on January 12. “You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for.”
She added, “Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner.”
Bezos and Sanchez’s engagement this weekend also came just a few months after it was revealed the billionaire’s first wife had finalized her divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett.
Scott previously received a whopping $37 billion in her divorce from Bezos in 2019, making her the third-wealthiest woman in the United States and the 35th-wealthiest individual in the world.
As for Sanchez, she was previously married to businessman and talent agent Patrick Whitesell until the pair’s divorce in 2019.
Sanchez and Whitesell share two children together: daughter Ella, 15, and son Evan, 16. Sanchez also shares son Nikko, 22, with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.