Vice President Marjorie Taylor Greene? MAGA House Rep. Floats Idea of Running as Donald Trump's Partner for 2024 Election

MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently floated the idea of running as Donald Trump’s vice president in next year’s election, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Georgia congresswoman floated the idea on Wednesday during an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"I have a lot of things to think about,” she told the Georgia newspaper. “Am I going to be a part of President Trump's Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I'll be VP?" Greene also floated the idea of running against rumored candidate Brian Kemp for Senate in 2026.

Kemp, who currently serves as Georgia governor, “upset” Greene this week when he failed to defend Trump from the 13-count state indictment filed against the ex-president and his 18 alleged co-conspirators on Monday night. "The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen," Kemp wrote after the indictment against Trump was announced. "For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law.”

“Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor,” he added. “The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus." Greene fired back at Kemp during her interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday morning.

"His message should have been against this, not arguing with President Trump about the election and making it about his own ego and pride over Georgia's election," she said. "That's a bad statement, and I was very upset over it." Although Congresswoman Greene admitted she hasn’t “made up her mind whether” she will run against Kemp for the Senate in 2026, Trump previously endorsed the Georgia House Rep. should she decide to run when the time comes.

During a Texas rally in March, Trump said he would "fight like hell" for a potential Greene Senate campaign. "People don't realize how brilliant she is," the former president said at the time. "She's a badass."

As RadarOnline.com reported in January, sources familiar with Trump’s 2024 campaign indicated that Greene was “at the top of Trump’s list” as a potential running mate. The embattled ex-president was also reportedly eyeing failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, but Trump ultimately turned his back on Lake because she was a “spotlight hound.” "She’s a shameless, ruthless demagogue who wants power and will do whatever she has to do to get it," a Trump advisor said in July.

"Tells you all you need to know that [Trump] did not make her his national spokeswoman," the advisor continued. "She was an obvious choice." Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign team is reportedly pushing the former president to name Florida Governor Ron DeSantis his running mate for next year’s election. “Some of his supporters are suggesting he make a deal with DeSantis to make him VP,” a Trump insider said in April. “He’s listening, but hasn’t agreed.”

