'Shameful': Trump Supporters Expose Fulton County Grand Jury Member's Names, Addresses Online

maga supports dox ga grand jury
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 16 2023, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

Less than two days after the Fulton County grand jury voted to indict ex-president Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants on racketeering charges, MAGA supporters posted the jurors' names and addresses online, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the Georgia indictment included the jurors' names, a far-right fringe group posted their personal information, including addresses, online. The action sparked a domino effect among loyal Trump supporters who redistributed the information across social media sites.

trump supporters dox jurors
Source: mega

Nonpartisan group research group Advance Democracy, Inc., which was founded by former FBI investigator and Senate intelligence committee staffer Daniel J. Jones, raised a flag after coming across the jurors' addresses on the fringe group's website, which was not being shared for further privacy protections of the jury members.

The personal information began to circulate online as Trump supporters worked overtime to find the jurors social media profiles to further expose their identities in defense of the embattled Republican.

maga supports dox ga grand jury

Advanced Democracy Inc. highlighted the trend of MAGA enthusiasts flippantly posting the names and images of individuals who they thought were members of the grand jury.

Similar unfounded claims from the anti-indictment, pro-Trump camp included posts about grand jury members public support of Democrat lawmakers like Senator Bernie Sanders, former President Barack Obama and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, as well as Black Lives Matter.

maga supports dox ga grand jury
Source: mega

Police block off access to the Fulton County courthouse.

Donald Trump

Jones branded the lack of response from political leaders as "shameful" while noting the act of attacking private citizens in the name of a political candidate was becoming a disturbing routine occurance.

"It’s becoming all too commonplace to see everyday citizens performing necessary functions for our democracy being targeted with violent threats by Trump-supporting extremists," Jones told NBC News.

"The lack of political leadership on the right to denounce these threats — which serve to inspire real-world political violence— is shameful."

fani willis donald trump threats
Source: mega

DA Fani Willis

Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time Trump's base has launched a crusade against individuals after being riled up by the one-term president's charged remarks against those he felt had wronged him.

While the Fulton County District Attorney's Office declined comment on the doxxing incident, DA Fani Willis previously addressed the overwhelming number of racists threats her office received prior to Monday's grand jury ruling.

Like other prosecutors who investigated alleged criminal acts by Trump and his associates, Willis was continuously named by Trump in rants posted to his social platform.

While Willis put on a brave face and brushed off emails and messages she said claimed racial slurs, the district attorney reminded her staff to "stay alert."

After he was indicted, Trump told followers on Truth Social that authorities were going to go "after those that fought to find the RIGGERS."

The nonpartisan group noted that since the GOP frontrunner made that post, MAGA supporters started "using the term ‘rigger’ in lieu of a racial slur."

