'Shameful': Trump Supporters Expose Fulton County Grand Jury Member's Names, Addresses Online

Less than two days after the Fulton County grand jury voted to indict ex-president Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants on racketeering charges, MAGA supporters posted the jurors' names and addresses online, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the Georgia indictment included the jurors' names, a far-right fringe group posted their personal information, including addresses, online. The action sparked a domino effect among loyal Trump supporters who redistributed the information across social media sites.