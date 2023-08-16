Your tip
Donald Trump

Donald Trump is ‘Scared to Death’ of Debating Ex-pal Chris Christie in Front of Audience, Joe Scarborough Claims

donald trump scared to debate chris christie
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 16 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump has been avoiding agreeing to show up to the GOP primary debate because he’s “scared to death" of Chris Christie — according to the ex-president’s former friend Joe Scarborough, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Scarborough, who had a falling out with Trump years back, criticized the ex-president for blowing off the idea of the debates thus far. He claimed that Trump wants to avoid a one-on-one with his other ex-friend, Christie.

donald trump scared to debate chris christie
Source: MEGA

The MSNBC host said Trump will “will not have the guts” to take the stage with Christie.

He added, “He saw what Chris Christie did to Marco Rubio when Chris Christie went into a debate with one thing in mind, he knows Chris Christie put Jared Kushner’s father in jail for a very long time. He knows he’s a prosecutor who’s ruthless and knows how to push his case. And he also knows that his secret sauce in 2016 was being the disrupter. Right? Shaking Hillary Clinton up on the debate stage, shaking the Marcos and everybody else up on the debate stage.”

donald trump scared to debate chris christie
Source: MEGA

He said, “That gig that’s like eight years old, right? That’s Elvis in ’77 now. And I think Chris Christie’s got his number and he knows Donald Trump is get the gut instinct. Obviously, his political gut instinct is second to none like he sees it coming. And so I think he’s scared to death of Chris Christie and will not have the guts to go or the nerve to go on stage with Chris Christie anywhere.”

donald trump daughter in law lara attacks hillary clinton
Source: MEGA

For the past couple of months, Christie has been publicly calling out Trump for his behavior and even said he supported the majority of criminal charges brought against his old pal.

Trump has responded to the attacks from Christie but making jokes about the former New Jersey governor’s weight.

donald trump scared to debate chris christie
Source: MEGA

During one press conference, he told the crowd, "Christie, he’s eating right now. He can’t be bothered.”

After an audience member shouted out “fat pig” to describe Christie, Trump told the supporter, “Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig. You can’t do that.”

Trump added, “So now, because you’re not allowed to do that, and therefore we’re not gonna do it, ok? We want to be very civil, right?”

Christie told Trump to “say it to my face” after watching the clip of him talking trash.

