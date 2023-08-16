Donald Trump is ‘Scared to Death’ of Debating Ex-pal Chris Christie in Front of Audience, Joe Scarborough Claims

Donald Trump has been avoiding agreeing to show up to the GOP primary debate because he’s “scared to death" of Chris Christie — according to the ex-president’s former friend Joe Scarborough, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Scarborough, who had a falling out with Trump years back, criticized the ex-president for blowing off the idea of the debates thus far. He claimed that Trump wants to avoid a one-on-one with his other ex-friend, Christie.