‘Say It to My Face’: Chris Christie Challenges Ex-pal Donald Trump After Ex-prez Mocks His Weight

chris christie donald trump mocks weight
By:

Aug. 9 2023, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

Chris Christie said his old friend Donald Trump lacked the “guts” to shame him over his weight to his face — and challenged him to show up to a debate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, Trump continued his attacks against the former New Jersey governor. During a speech at a high school gym, Trump made jokes about Christie’s size.

chris christie donald trump mocks weight
"Christie, he’s eating right now," Trump said. "He can’t be bothered.”

An audience member shouted out “fat pig” which led to Trump saying, “Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig. You can’t do that.”

chris christie donald trump mocks weight
Trump continued, “So now, because you’re not allowed to do that, and therefore we’re not gonna do it, ok? We want to be very civil, right?”

Christie caught wind of the comments and decided to fire back. He reposted a clip of Trump mocking him and captioned, “If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face,” the governor posted.”

chris christie donald trump mocks weight
Christie has been on the few candidates taking on Trump for 2024 to call him out directly. He recently spoke out in support of the majority of the criminal charges filed against his ex-friend turned rival.

When asked, “Have you ever heard of someone facing between four and six trials within a few months for different legal issues?”

chris christie donald trump mocks weight
“No. No. Usually, folks like this commit discrete crimes,” Christie said. “And wind up having one trial. This guy has been a one man crime wave. Look, he’s earned every one of them. If you look at it, every one of these is self-inflicted.”

He continued, “And that’s why, you know, do I think that prosecutors exercise prosecutorial judgment in discretion in some respects that are questionable? Yeah – and they always have. But what I say to people all the time is whether you agree or disagree with the prosecutors, look at the underlying conduct.”

So far, Trump has refused to agree to take the debate stage with Christie, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, and Ron DeSantis.

