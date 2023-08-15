Ex-Trump Advisor Michael Flynn Blames Jewish People for Their Own Deportations to Concentration Camps: 'There Weren’t Any Guards'
Retired general and former Donald Trump advisor Michael Flynn came under fire after he blamed Jewish people for their own deportations to Auschwitz and other concentration camps during the Holocaust, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a speech given to a roomful of religious leaders last week, Flynn reportedly blamed Jewish people for their deportations at the hands of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis between 1941 and 1945.
Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general who served as Trump’s national security advisor for 22 days in 2017, also blamed Jewish mothers for “handing over” their children to the Nazis before the kids were “stuffed like sardines” into a train car and sent to Auschwitz.
“Any mother who would be told, ‘Give me your child, give me your baby, we’re going to separate you, we’re not just going to put you into a club coach car. We’re going to stuff you like a sardine into a train,’” Flynn reportedly said during his speech.
Flynn also reportedly claimed that there were “thousands of people” and “not many guards” overseeing the concentration camps – seemingly suggesting that the Jewish people imprisoned at death camps like Auschwitz could have escaped without consequence.
Flynn reportedly made similar remarks in October 2021 when he spoke at a New Hampshire meet-and-greet for then-U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc.
“Jesus, how could somebody stand there and just allow these people to do that to them?” Flynn said at the time. “And then knowing what they knew, how could they get on that train?”
“I would have rather attacked that machine gun nest,” he continued. “We are on that train right now.”
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial has since released a statement condemning Flynn’s shocking remarks at Celebration of America’s Freedom and Future last week.
“The assertion that Jews could have easily resisted during deportations to extermination simply due to their numerical strength compared to the guards oversimplifies the dire circumstances they faced,” the organization said in a lengthy response to Flynn’s comments.
“Acts of resistance did occur in various forms across German-occupied countries, and it is essential to recognize the complexities and challenges that hindered such efforts,” the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Flynn faced backlash earlier this year when it was revealed that two accused neo-Nazis were scheduled to speak at the retired general’s ReAwaken America tour in May.
Two speakers, Scott McKay, and Charlie Ward, were set to speak alongside Eric Trump until their appearances were abruptly canceled after MSNBC host Rachel Maddow revealed both men were “notorious pro-Hitler anti-Semites.”