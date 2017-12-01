Michael Flynn To Plead Guilty To Lying To FBI Amid Russian Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged Michael Flynn – President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser – with making false statements to the FBI. The ex-White House staffer is expected to plead guilty, according to the special counsel’s office.

Flynn is scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington at 10:30 this Friday morning, and is being accused of having lied to the FBI about his involvement in the Russian Government scandal.

He previously demanded immunity in exchange for his truth on the issue.

“General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it,” Flynn’s lawyer Robert Kelner said in a statement this past March. “No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurance against unfair prosecution.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, President Trump, 71, has repeatedly called the probe a “witch hunt,” and demanded to be left out of the chaos. Various of his aides, however, have been accused of hiding information in order to protect him.

Paul Manafort turned himself in after the FBI questioned him about his knowledge on the topic, as did George Papadopoulos, who claimed he had various conversation with a Russian professor who held strong connections to the government.

