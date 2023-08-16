'The One You See on Television': Biden Seemingly Forgets Maui's Name as He Addresses Disastrous Hawaii Wildfires

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged claims that Biden failed to address the wildfires while speaking with CNN host Phil Mattingly on Wednesday.

"We are going to continue to be there, not just for the short term, but for the long term," she said.

Jean-Pierre also said it's been weighing heavy on his heart, adding, "When I was with [the President] out there in Utah, he was there to talk about the PACT Act … at the top of his remarks he talked about what was going on in Hawaii and how we were moving forward with the federal whole of government response. So, he has been talking about this."