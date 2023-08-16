'The One You See on Television': Biden Seemingly Forgets Maui's Name as He Addresses Disastrous Hawaii Wildfires
President Joe Biden addressed the deadly Hawaii wildfires on Tuesday, seemingly forgetting the name of the devastated island ravaged by the infernos while speaking out about federal efforts to support disaster relief during the tragedy.
RadarOnline.com has learned the death toll climbed to 106 this week, a heartbreaking revelation as the community sifts through the charred remains of their homes and businesses amid rescue efforts.
"I apologize because I try very hard to keep my speeches between 15 and 18 minutes, but I got to talk a little bit about Hawaii," Biden said during an economy-focused speech in Milwaukee.
"The Army helicopters helped fire suppression efforts on the Big Island because there's still some burning on the Big Island — not the one that, not the one where you see on television all the time," he continued, mixing up Hawaii and Maui. "In the immediate aftermath, the Coast Guard and Navy supported maritime searches and rescue operations."
More than 3,000 people have registered for federal assistance since the disaster.
FEMA notes applicants can be approved for a one-time immediate payment of $700 for Critical Needs Assistance to cover the cost of food, water, first aid, and medical supplies.
Biden, who has been facing backlash for his Ukraine spending amid the tragedy on home soil, said he and Jill plan to travel to Hawaii "as soon as we can."
"That's what I've been talking to the governor about," he told the press. "I don't want to get in the way. I've been to too many disaster areas. But I want to go make sure we got everything they need. Want to be sure we don't disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts."
Biden previously sparked outrage when he said "no comment" in response to the tragedy.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged claims that Biden failed to address the wildfires while speaking with CNN host Phil Mattingly on Wednesday.
"We are going to continue to be there, not just for the short term, but for the long term," she said.
Jean-Pierre also said it's been weighing heavy on his heart, adding, "When I was with [the President] out there in Utah, he was there to talk about the PACT Act … at the top of his remarks he talked about what was going on in Hawaii and how we were moving forward with the federal whole of government response. So, he has been talking about this."