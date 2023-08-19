Donald Trump Could 'Turn Himself in' During First Republican Debate Upstaging Fox News, According to Former Campaign Adviser

Despite the upcoming debate, there are indications that Trump may choose to skip the event. He has previously expressed his belief that the network is "hostile" towards him.

During a recent discussion on The Source, CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins spoke with Osborne and former Barack Obama administration staffer Ashley Allison about the matter.

Collins stated that Trump is currently not expected to show up for the debate and that he has until Monday at 9 o'clock to make his decision official.

This uncertainty has left the other candidates uncertain as well, with preparations being made for both the possibility of Trump's presence and his absence.