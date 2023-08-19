Donald Trump Could 'Turn Himself in' During First Republican Debate Upstaging Fox News, According to Former Campaign Adviser
Former campaign adviser to Donald Trump, Jason Osborne, has suggested that there is a possibility that Trump will surrender to authorities in Georgia during the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, August 23, to draw attention away from the other candidates, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This comes after Trump was indicted in Fulton County for his attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the state. He is required to turn himself in for booking by Friday, August 25, two days after the debate on Fox News.
Despite the upcoming debate, there are indications that Trump may choose to skip the event. He has previously expressed his belief that the network is "hostile" towards him.
During a recent discussion on The Source, CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins spoke with Osborne and former Barack Obama administration staffer Ashley Allison about the matter.
Collins stated that Trump is currently not expected to show up for the debate and that he has until Monday at 9 o'clock to make his decision official.
This uncertainty has left the other candidates uncertain as well, with preparations being made for both the possibility of Trump's presence and his absence.
Allison suggested that the candidates should not focus on Trump but rather on clearly outlining "their own vision" for the country.
She said, "I think you should be very clear in your vision of what you want to do as president, regardless of Donald Trump. And that has to be, 'I'm either going to say Donald Trump was wrong,' and be very clear whether he's on the debate stage or not."
Osborne agreed with Allison. However, he presented a more unconventional possible outcome.
"I'm [at] about a 30% chance this is going to happen, but I think Donald Trump is gonna turn himself in either right before the debate or during the debate, which will suck all the oxygen out of the room," he told the panel. "And then Fox is stuck having to air the debate, whereas you and other networks are able to say, "Wait a minute, Donald Trump has actually just turned himself in.'"
"And then there's Tucker Carlson waiting on the steps of the courthouse, able to interview him right there."
In response, Collins mentioned that the Fulton County jail operates 24 hours a day, indicating that Trump could turn himself in at any time.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Trump currently faces indictments in four jurisdictions, including two federal cases.
