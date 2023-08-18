Canceled: Donald Trump Calls Off Press Conference About Alleged Voter Fraud After Lawyers Warn It 'Would Only Complicate His Legal Problems'
Donald Trump canceled a press conference about alleged voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election after his lawyers warned that the conference “would only complicate his legal problems” further, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The development came after former President Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted on Monday night in Georgia in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.
Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to announce a press conference scheduled for Monday, August 21, at 11 AM in Bedminster, New Jersey in which he would provide “irrefutable” evidence that the election was stolen.
But the embattled ex-president stood down on Thursday night when he announced that the previously scheduled press conference was canceled.
“Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta,” Trump wrote.
“Therefore,” he continued, “the News Conference is no longer necessary!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump initially announced the press conference on Tuesday – just hours after he and his 18 alleged co-conspirators were indicted in Georgia.
“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” he wrote on Tuesday.
“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION!” Trump continued. “They never went after those that Rigged the Election.”
“They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”
- ‘Deep Trouble’: Rudy Giuliani ‘Likely’ to End Up Filing for Bankruptcy and Will Be Forced to Use Court-appointed Defense Attorney, Former Nixon Counsel Believes
- Leaked Footage: Dirty Trickster Roger Stone Caught Plotting to Overturn the 2020 Election
- Call It Off: Trump's Lawyers Urge Ex-prez to Cancel Press Conference on Georgia Election — 'Would Only Complicate His Legal Problems'
Sources familiar with the anticipated press conference later acknowledged that the conference was “very much in doubt” because Trump’s lawyers informed the embattled ex-president that such an event would only “complicate his legal problems” further.
“That press conference is now very much in doubt,” Trump insiders told ABC News on Thursday morning. “Multiple sources tell ABC News that Trump’s legal advisers have told him that holding such a press conference with more dubious claims about election fraud in Georgia would only complicate his legal problems.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“His lawyers have asked him to cancel that press conference,” the outlet continued. “The status of it is now very much up in the air.”
Trump was charged with 13 felony counts – including violating the state’s racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, and conspiring to impersonate a public officer – in Georgia on Monday night.
The embattled ex-president insisted that the latest charges against him are nothing but a “witch hunt” aimed at disrupting his 2024 presidential campaign.
“Sounds Rigged to me!” Trump fumed after the indictment was announced late Monday night. “Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!”