Call It Off: Trump's Lawyers Urge Ex-prez to Cancel Press Conference on Georgia Election — 'Would Only Complicate His Legal Problems'

Donald Trump’s lawyers urged the embattled ex-president to cancel a press conference set for next week about alleged 2020 election interference in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted this week in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the Georgia results of the 2020 presidential election, the former president vowed to hold a press conference on Monday to share an “irrefutable report” proving election interference took place.