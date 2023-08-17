Call It Off: Trump's Lawyers Urge Ex-prez to Cancel Press Conference on Georgia Election — 'Would Only Complicate His Legal Problems'
Donald Trump’s lawyers urged the embattled ex-president to cancel a press conference set for next week about alleged 2020 election interference in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted this week in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the Georgia results of the 2020 presidential election, the former president vowed to hold a press conference on Monday to share an “irrefutable report” proving election interference took place.
But according to ABC News, that press conference is “very much in doubt” after Trump’s lawyers informed the embattled ex-president that such a conference would only “complicate his legal problems” further.
“That press conference is now very much in doubt,” the outlet reported on Thursday morning. “Multiple sources tell ABC News that Trump’s legal advisers have told him that holding such a press conference with more dubious claims about election fraud in Georgia would only complicate his legal problems.”
“His lawyers have asked him to cancel that press conference,” ABC continued. “The status of it is now very much up in the air.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump and his 18 suspected co-conspirators were indicted on Monday night in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Trump rushed to Truth Social hours after the indictment was filed to announce a press conference set for 11 AM on Monday morning in Bedminster, New Jersey.
“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” he wrote on Tuesday.
“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION!” he continued. “They never went after those that Rigged the Election.”
“They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was charged with 13 felony counts in Georgia on Monday night – including violating the state’s racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents.
The embattled ex-president rushed to Truth Social after his fourth indictment and insisted that the charges against him are nothing but a “witch hunt” aimed at disrupting his 2024 presidential campaign.
Meanwhile, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp came under fire from Trump’s camp this week after Kemp refuted the former president’s dangerous claim that the 2020 election in Georgia was stolen.
"The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen," Kemp asserted this week. "For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law.”
“Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor,” he added.
“The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus."