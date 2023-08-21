‘Over Her Dead Body’: Melania Trump ‘Seething With Fury’ Over Donald Using 17-Year-Old Son Barron as a Political Pawn, Accuses Ex-President of Breaking His Promise
Donald Trump has pushed his intensely private wife, Melania, to the brink of marriage crisis by shamefully dragging their sheltered 17-year-old son, Barron, into the middle of his troubled campaign after promising to keep the kid clear of politics, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Four-times-indicted Trump, 77, shocked even his followers when he threw a photo of the rarely seen high schooler into a social media post attempting to belittle the sitting president, saying: “In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!”
The 53-year-old former first lady — who has been deeply protective of her only child — is said to be “seething with fury” over her hubby’s use of Barron as a political pawn.
“Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!” a source spilled.
“He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it. There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court.”
Melania is already deeply shaken by the mounting criminal probes of her husband and considers his decision to trot out Barron a personal betrayal she can’t forgive, sources said.
“Despite Donald’s denials, Melania has already had to endure an indictment in New York that suggests he had an affair with a porn star while she was pregnant with Barron,” a source added. “Now, she’s livid after he’s broken his promise of keeping their son out of the spotlight.”
Instead of supporting her embattled husband, Melania has been noticeably absent on the campaign trail and nowhere to be found at any of his court appearances.
Insiders said her priority is Barron and note she didn’t even move into the White House with her husband for a full six months after his 2016 election so the kid could finish out the school year in his hometown of New York City.
“She made it clear to Donald that she wasn’t going to pull their son out of school, even to move into the White House,” the insider snitched.“He was stunned but realized her line in the sand was drawn and he hasn’t crossed it — until now!”
A tone-deaf Trump was stunned by Melania’s reaction, according to sources, who said he believes it’s time for his son to accept his legacy and get involved in his public life, like his older siblings.
“But Melania made it very clear that’s only going to happen over her dead body,” an insider added.
“His mounting troubles have already dinged his relationship with daughter Ivanka. Now Melania is so upset with Donald for shoving Barron into the middle of the campaign it may cost him his youngest son, too.”