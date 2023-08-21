‘Over Her Dead Body’: Melania Trump ‘Seething With Fury’ Over Donald Using 17-Year-Old Son Barron as a Political Pawn, Accuses Ex-President of Breaking His Promise

Donald Trump has pushed his intensely private wife, Melania, to the brink of marriage crisis by shamefully dragging their sheltered 17-year-old son, Barron, into the middle of his troubled campaign after promising to keep the kid clear of politics, sources have told RadarOnline.com.

Four-times-indicted Trump, 77, shocked even his followers when he threw a photo of the rarely seen high schooler into a social media post attempting to belittle the sitting president, saying: “In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!”