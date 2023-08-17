Melania Wants '100% Privacy and No Press Scrutiny’: The Strain Takes Its Toll On Ex-First Lady After the Don’s 4 Indictments
Melania Trump is starting to feel the stress from the four sprawling indictments against her embattled ex-president husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A friend close to the former first lady spoke out this week following the fourth indictment against Donald Trump in less than five months.
According to the source, Melania “publicly supports” her embattled husband – but she also hopes to “keep her distance” from the various legal battles ex-President Trump is set to face in connection to the numerous state and federal indictments against him.
“Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny,” the Melania insider told PEOPLE on Wednesday.
“She knows how her husband is but still believes there has been too much dumping on him and wants nothing to do with any of it,” the insider continued. “She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime, anywhere. She leads her own life.”
Melania, 53, has reportedly spent most of her summer in New York City as her 77-year-old ex-president husband campaigns across the country ahead of next year’s presidential election.
The former first lady’s friend indicated that Melania mostly spends her time with “a small circle of family” – including her and Donald Trump’s 17-year-old son, Barron – and “very few trusted friends.”
The insider also suggested that ex-President Trump’s fourth indictment is not a “problem” for Melania.
"Unlike others who belong to her husband’s clubs, she doesn’t rely on outside stimulants to guide her daily life,” they added. “She has her son, other family members, and select friends."
"So this fourth indictment is another problem for her husband. Not for her.”
Meanwhile, another source close to Melania suggested the former first lady may not have been alongside her husband in Bedminster, New Jersey on Monday night when former President Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators were indicted on criminal charges in Georgia.
As RadarOnline.com reported, former President Trump was slapped with 13 criminal charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.
The 13 felonies filed against Trump included racketeering, filing false documents, and false statements and writings.
Monday night’s indictment against Trump in Georgia marked the fourth indictment filed against the already embattled ex-president in less than five months.
Trump faces a total of 91 criminal charges across the four separate indictments, and the Georgia indictment is particularly noteworthy because – if found guilty – neither the president nor the state’s governor could pardon Trump.