Melania Trump Appears Gleeful During New York City Outing Despite Leak of Shocking Audio Tape of Trump
Melania Trump was spotted leaving Trump Tower looking unbothered by the ongoing legal drama involving her husband Donald, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, the former first lady was seen smiling from ear to ear as she stepped out in Manhattan. In photos, Melania rocked a white skirt with a safari jacket.
In snaps, obtained by Daily Mail, reported Melania’s shoes cost $795, her jacket runs $3,550 and her Hermes handbag sells for over $7,600.
Melania has been keeping a low profile since her husband’s recent indictment over his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Earlier this month, the ex-president said his wife was “hurt” by the charges brought by the Department of Justice’s against her husband.
"How does she take it? She's hurt when the family's hurt,” Trump said on a podcast with his friend Roger Stone.
Melania doesn't appear too concerned with the audio tape that leaked this week showing Trump talking to third parties while he allowed them to allegedly view classified documents.
Earlier this year, sources claimed the couple was having marriage issues after the Stormy Daniels alleged hush money payment drama was reignited with his first set of criminal charges.
The couple seems to have worked things out for the time being. Last week, Melania was seen with Donald celebrating his 77th birthday.
The former first lady has stayed out of her husband’s legal matters and barely comments on the situation.
While Melania spends her time in New York, sources claim controversial Republican Kari Lake “practically lives” at Mar-a-Lago and some believe she may be in the running for Trump’s VP pick.
For his part, Trump spent this morning ranting about the latest indictment filed against him by the DOJ. He told his followers, “IF I WASN’T RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT, OR IF I WAS LOSING BADLY IN THE POLLS (I AM WINNING BY RECORD NUMBERS, & AGAINST BIDEN ALSO!), I WOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN FAKE INDICTED.”
He continued, “LIKEWISE, IF THE VERY CORRUPT DEMOCRATS TRULY WANTED TO RUN AGAINST ME, I WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN INDICTED. IT IS ALL A BADGE OF HONOR & COURAGE. I AM BEING INDICTED FOR YOU!!!”