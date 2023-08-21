'She'll Walk': Melania Trump Threatening to Leave Donald in Florida After Bitter Battle Over Son Barron Being Dragged into Politics
A furious Melania Trump has threatened to walk out on her marriage to continue Barron’s education in New York, leaving her husband alone in Florida, RadarOnline.com has been told.
As we first reported, four-times-indicted Donald Trump, 77, privately pushed his wife to the brink of a marriage crisis by shamefully dragging their sheltered 17-year-old son, Barron, into the middle of his troubled campaign.
Behind the scenes, the former first lady has threatened her husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“That would be devastating to Donald,” a source spilled. “With all the negative press swirling around him, the last thing he needs for his public image is another broken marriage.”
Melania also made a public stand to protect her son in 2019 when she blasted Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, who’d made a belittling joke 13-year-old Barron wasn’t “a real baron.”
“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” the then-first lady tweeted. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering and using a child to do it.”
- ‘Over Her Dead Body’: Melania Trump ‘Seething With Fury’ Over Donald Using 17-Year-Old Son Barron as a Political Pawn, Accuses Ex-President of Breaking His Promise
- Melania Wants '100% Privacy and No Press Scrutiny’: The Strain Takes Its Toll On Ex-First Lady After the Don’s 4 Indictments
- Melania Trump Sports Fresh Blowout, Looks Tense as She Steps Out After Claiming Country is Going Downhill Following Husband's Indictments
Sources predicted Melania’s fury with Donald won’t ease until he swears never to use Barron for political purposes again — and if she’s not convinced, she’ll walk.
An insider told RadarOnline.com, “For the moment, Donald is protected by the reality Melania doesn’t want herself or Barron exposed to the public’s attention and scrutiny a divorce would bring right now.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Melania has been left “seething with fury” after her husband used a photo of Barron to attack Joe Biden — which she took as him breaking his promise to keep their son out of the spotlight.
Trump posted a photo of a photoshopped image of Barron at a podium captioned, “In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!”
“Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!” a source revealed. “He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it. There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court.”
For his part, sources claim Trump feels it's time his son starts helping him out of the campaign trail despite Melania's wishes.