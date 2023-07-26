Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Sticking to 'Small Circle' as She Avoids Limelight, Keeping Hairdresser and Elderly Parents on Short List of Friends

melania trump sticking to small circle avoiding limelight pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 26 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Melania Trump is keeping it simple when it comes to her day-to-day, sticking to a "small circle" after publicly standing behind husband Donald Trump's 2024 bid, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Her absence at public events and at his indictments in Florida and New York led some to believe it could spell trouble for their marriage, but insiders told the New York Times that she has remained an unwavering support.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump sticking to small circle avoiding limelight
Source: mega

Kellyanne Conway, a longtime Trump adviser, said the former first lady was "all in" on her husband's candidacy and continues to be his "most trusted and most transparent adviser." Both Trumps also conversed about "priorities" for a second term, she added.

Melania has been leading a vastly different lifestyle this time around, often hunkering down behind the gates of her three homes. It's claimed she fills up her schedule by visiting her son, her elderly parents, and a handful of old friends.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump sticking to small circle avoiding limelight
Source: Erin Scott - Pool via CNP/MEGA

Barron and Melania

When she has downtime, Melania stops by to see her hairdressers, consulting with Hervé Pierre, her longtime stylist, and she also meets Donald for the occasional Friday night dinner at their clubs. Her main focus is helping son Barron, 17, with his college search.

Barron is currently enrolled in a private school in West Palm Beach and now reportedly has his sights set on New York when it comes to choosing a university.

Melania and Barron both attended Trump's campaign kickoff in November, having rarely stepped out since.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump
Article continues below advertisement
melania trump sticking to small circle avoiding limelight
Source: MEGA

Melania and Stephanie Grisham

Some rocky experiences in the White House made the former first lady wish to retreat, sources familiar with the situation said.

Former aides pointed out that her relationships with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were strained for a time. Plus, her former press secretary and a former aide and friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, have written tell-all books depicting her as an ice queen, which further prompted her to step away from the limelight.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump sticking to small circle avoiding limelight
Source: Erin Scott - Pool via CNP/MEGA

Tiffany, Donald, Melania and Barron

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in July that tension had also been brewing between Trump's daughters Ivanka and Tiffany. "Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald's years in the White House — but she's angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office," a knowledgeable insider alleged.

Conway added that Melania has been equipped to deal with a lot of unwanted attention. "I know few people as comfortable in their skin as Melania Trump," the political consultant said. "She knows who she is and keeps her priorities in check. Melania keeps them guessing, and they keep guessing wrong."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.