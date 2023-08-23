Rudy Giuliani Frowns in Mugshot After Turning Himself Over to Fulton County Authorities in Trump Election Indictment

After it was reported that Giuliani begged Trump for financial support to cover his legal bills, the man once referred to as "America's Mayor" boarded a private jet on Wednesday and headed to Atlanta, where he was arrested and processed on racketeering charges.

As promised, Giuliani was booked without bias. The Trump attorney blankly stared into the camera as he had his mugshot taken. His fingerprints were also scanned and entered into the official database.

Giuliani was being represented by New York-based attorney John Esposito, according to NBC News.