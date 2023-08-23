Rudy Giuliani Frowns in Mugshot After Turning Himself Over to Fulton County Authorities in Trump Election Indictment
Rudy Giuliani's mugshot was released following his booking on Wednesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Giuliani, 79, was charged as a co-defendant in DA Fani Willis' indictment of ex-president Donald Trump for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Like Trump, Giuliani was given a deadline of August 25 to turn himself over to authorities at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. The former president is expected to surrender on Thursday.
After it was reported that Giuliani begged Trump for financial support to cover his legal bills, the man once referred to as "America's Mayor" boarded a private jet on Wednesday and headed to Atlanta, where he was arrested and processed on racketeering charges.
As promised, Giuliani was booked without bias. The Trump attorney blankly stared into the camera as he had his mugshot taken. His fingerprints were also scanned and entered into the official database.
Giuliani was being represented by New York-based attorney John Esposito, according to NBC News.
In an ironic turn of events, Giuliani's bond was set at $30,000 for his alleged violation of Georgia's RICO laws, a similar offense that he once used to take down New York City's most notorious mafia members.
Tacked onto his $30,000 tab was $10,000 for each additional charge (12) that remained. In total, his release price tag was set at $150,000.
After he was released on bond, Giuliani was seen making a pitstop at A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds.
While Giuliani was given strict orders before his release to not discuss the case with any of his co-defendants, including Trump, the former president took to Truth Social to make a statement about his ex-lawyer's arrest.
"The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City was just ARRESTED in Atlanta, Georgia, because he fought for Election Integrity. THE ELECTION WAS RIGGED & STOLLEN. HOW SAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. MAGA," Trump wrote in the post.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office had their hands full not only with Giuliani's surrender but also with another high-profile figure named in Willis' indictment, former Trump attorney Sidney Powell.
Powell was named as a key player in the alleged conspiracy to subvert the 2020 election results. Powell was charged with seven counts of racketeering and was released on a $100,000 bond.