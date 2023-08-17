‘Deep Trouble’: Rudy Giuliani ‘Likely’ to End Up Filing for Bankruptcy and Will Be Forced to Use Court-appointed Defense Attorney, Former Nixon Counsel Believes

Sources said Giuliani has run up a 7-figure bill with his various lawyers. He recently put one of his New York homes on the market for $6.5 million.

Dean said, “Well, he can get a court-appointed lawyer at some stage. Representing yourself is the worst option because anyone who represents themself is likely to make bad decisions about that representation. I think Rudy is likely to go into Chapter 11 bankruptcy of some sort. I understand his apartment is on the market, it could raise several million dollars, but he probably has a lot of debt he has to handle immediately as well, so I think bankruptcy is a potential and maybe a court-appointed attorney.”