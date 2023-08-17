‘Deep Trouble’: Rudy Giuliani ‘Likely’ to End Up Filing for Bankruptcy and Will Be Forced to Use Court-appointed Defense Attorney, Former Nixon Counsel Believes
Rudy Giuliani could end up bankrupt and being defended by a court-appointed attorney as his legal bills continue to rack up as he fights off various criminal cases and civil lawsuits, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The prediction came from former White House Counsel to President Richard Nixon, John Dean.
Dean sat for an interview with Kaitlan Collins where they dished about the former New York City Mayor. As we previously reported, Giuliani, who was indicted along with Trump this week for his alleged attempts to interfere with the 2020 election, owes a substantial amount to lawyers.
Dean told Collins about Giuliani, “I think he’s in deep trouble. The government’s case looks like it’s overwhelming. His federal issues have not been resolved. Trump could not pardon him in Georgia if indeed he is convicted in Georgia.”
He continued, “I don’t think Trump is going to make it back to the White House. I think people are starting to get a glimmer of what that could be and they don’t want it. Maybe more Republicans will do that before the primary vote; I don’t know. They’re slow learners, apparently. So I think Rudy is gonna get destroyed by this. It’s sad but true.”
Dean was questioned about what would happen if Giuliani ran out of money. As we previously reported, earlier this year, he took a trip to Mar-a-Lago to beg his friend Trump for funds to pay his legal bills.
Sources said Giuliani has run up a 7-figure bill with his various lawyers. He recently put one of his New York homes on the market for $6.5 million.
Dean said, “Well, he can get a court-appointed lawyer at some stage. Representing yourself is the worst option because anyone who represents themself is likely to make bad decisions about that representation. I think Rudy is likely to go into Chapter 11 bankruptcy of some sort. I understand his apartment is on the market, it could raise several million dollars, but he probably has a lot of debt he has to handle immediately as well, so I think bankruptcy is a potential and maybe a court-appointed attorney.”
As we previously reported, following Giuliani being indicted in Georgia this week, he spoke out against the DA Fanni Willis and the entire investigation.
He said the case, 'does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system.”
Giuliani described it as, “'just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime.”