Ringleader: Mike Pence Advisor Claims Mark Meadows Was 'Central' to Plot to Overturn 2020 Election Results
Mike Pence’s former chief of staff claimed this week that Mark Meadows was the “ringleader” in Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Trump, Meadows, and 17 other co-defendants were indicted in Georgia last week in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, Marc Short asserted that Meadows was “central” to the scheme.
Short, who now serves as an advisor to Pence’s 2024 campaign, made the damning claim on Tuesday during an interview on CNN Primetime.
“Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is maneuvering all of these different ways to avoid some legal jeopardy as it relates to all of this, and he is cooperating on the federal side, but trying to move the case in Georgia to the federal system,” CNN Primetime host Abby Phillip said.
“But I wonder,” she then asked, “do you think that Meadows should face any consequences for his role in what transpired in the lead-up to January 6th?”
Short then claimed that Meadows was the “ringleader” of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and “central” to the embattled ex-president’s suspected efforts to subvert the 2020 election on a state and national scale.
“I don’t think any of us relish witnessing what’s happening with these people that we worked with,” Short told Phillip. “I think that, in your last panel, I think it’s fair to say that, you know, Mark was a ringleader of much of the events that happened around January 6th.”
He continued, “[Meadows] was somebody who, the president sought to find additional attorneys who gave advice different than the White House counsel, and it was very central to the events that happened on that day.”
According to Short, Meadows was “central” to “pulling together” many of the advisors that allegedly helped Trump attempt to subvert the 2020 election after Joe Biden won the race.
“There were a lot of conversations leading up to this, and Mark was central to pulling together many of those who were, I think, whispering falsehoods into the president’s ear,” Short charged.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump and Meadows – alongside 17 other alleged co-conspirators such as Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell – were indicted in Georgia last week in connection to their purported efforts to reverse the state’s 2020 election results.
Meadows was charged with violating the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
Meanwhile, Trump was charged with 13 felonies – including violating the state's racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents.
The embattled ex-president is expected to surrender himself to authorities in Fulton County on Thursday to face the charges against him.
“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History,” Trump announced on Truth Social earlier this week.
"This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ,” he added. “It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”