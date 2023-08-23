Ringleader: Mike Pence Advisor Claims Mark Meadows Was 'Central' to Plot to Overturn 2020 Election Results

Mike Pence’s former chief of staff claimed this week that Mark Meadows was the “ringleader” in Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Trump, Meadows, and 17 other co-defendants were indicted in Georgia last week in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, Marc Short asserted that Meadows was “central” to the scheme.