Found: Federal Prosecutors Obtain Copy of Mark Meadows' Draft Manuscript That Claimed Trump Had Classified War Plan Laying on the Couch at his Office in Bedminster

Federal prosecutors reportedly obtained a copy of Mark Meadows’ draft manuscript that claimed ex-President Donald Trump had classified war plans laying “on the couch” of his Bedminster, New Jersey office, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development after Trump was indicted on 37 criminal charges on June 8 concerning his alleged retention of classified documents after leaving office, sources familiar with the situation revealed that federal prosecutors obtained a draft manuscript of Meadows’ ghostwritten book, The Chief’s Chief.