Found: Federal Prosecutors Obtain Copy of Mark Meadows' Draft Manuscript That Claimed Trump Had Classified War Plan Laying on the Couch at his Office in Bedminster
Federal prosecutors reportedly obtained a copy of Mark Meadows’ draft manuscript that claimed ex-President Donald Trump had classified war plans laying “on the couch” of his Bedminster, New Jersey office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development after Trump was indicted on 37 criminal charges on June 8 concerning his alleged retention of classified documents after leaving office, sources familiar with the situation revealed that federal prosecutors obtained a draft manuscript of Meadows’ ghostwritten book, The Chief’s Chief.
According to ABC News, the draft manuscript included a prologue that detailed a classified war plan “on the couch” of Trump’s Bedminster office during a meeting between the ex-president and Meadows’ ghostwriter.
All references to the classified war plan documents were ultimately removed before the book was published.
Meadows reportedly asked that those parts of the book be removed because it would be "problematic" and “concerning” for Trump.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meadows’ ghostwriter and the book’s publicist allegedly attended a meeting with Trump in July 2021 in which a four-page Iran war plan was discussed.
"Wait a minute, let's see here. I just found, isn't that amazing?" Trump said in a potentially damning recording from the July 2021 meeting. "This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information.”
“Look, look at this. This was done by the military and given to me,” he continued. “As president, I could have declassified, but now I can't."
The draft version of The Chief’s Chief manuscript discussed the classified documents in more detail.
"On the couch in front of the President's desk, there's a four-page report typed up by Mark Milley himself," the draft read. "It shows the general's own plan to attack Iran, something he urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency.”
“When President Trump found this plan in his old files this morning,” the draft continued, “he pointed out that if he had been able to make this declassified, it would probably 'win his case.'"
While most of the passage was eventually removed from the book at Meadows’ request, the published prologue still referenced an exchange where Trump "recalls a four-page report typed up by Milley himself."
According to sources who spoke to ABC News about the matter, Meadows “personally edited out” the book’s original prologue because he “didn’t believe” Trump was in possession of the classified war plans.
Meadows’ “perspective” reportedly changed one year later when the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in August 2022 and recovered more than 300 classified documents.
Trump later denied both the book’s account and the secret recording from the July 2021 Bedminster meeting.
“I didn't have a document, per se," Trump told Fox News after the recording surfaced this past June. "There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles."