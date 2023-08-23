Rudy Giuliani Rages Against the ‘Enemies of Our Republic’ Ahead of Georgia Surrender: ‘They’re Gonna Come For You’

Rudy Giuliani raged against the “enemies of our republic” this week as he left New York for his anticipated surrender in Georgia, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Giuliani, Donald Trump, and 17 other co-defendants were indicted in Fulton County last week in connection to their alleged efforts to subvert the state’s 2020 presidential election results, Giuliani left New York City for Georgia on Wednesday morning.