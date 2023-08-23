Rudy Giuliani Rages Against the ‘Enemies of Our Republic’ Ahead of Georgia Surrender: ‘They’re Gonna Come For You’
Rudy Giuliani raged against the “enemies of our republic” this week as he left New York for his anticipated surrender in Georgia, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Giuliani, Donald Trump, and 17 other co-defendants were indicted in Fulton County last week in connection to their alleged efforts to subvert the state’s 2020 presidential election results, Giuliani left New York City for Georgia on Wednesday morning.
According to the embattled former NYC mayor, he is “fighting for justice” and for former President Trump.
Giuliani also insisted that ex-President Trump is “innocent” and that the “enemies of our republic” are “destroying sacred rights.”
“I am fighting for justice,” he told reporters while traveling to the airport on Wednesday morning, according to Mediaite. “I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump, and as a man who has now been proven innocent several times.”
“I don’t know how many times he has to be proven innocent and they have to be proven to be liars,” Giuliani continued. “Actually, enemies of our republic, are destroying rights, sacred rights.”
Furthermore, Giuliani claimed that the so-called “enemies of our republic” already “destroyed” both his “right to counsel” and his “right to be a lawyer.”
Giuliani’s law license was suspended in June 2021 over his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
“They are destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer,” he fumed. “They’re destroying his right to counsel. It’s not accidental they’ve indicted all the lawyers. Never heard of that before in America. All the lawyers indicted.”
Also startling were Giuliani’s claims that the “enemies of our republic” will soon “come for” the rest of the county when the “political winds shift.” It is still unclear who exactly Giuliani referred to when he cited the “enemies of our republic.”
“Now, whether you dislike or like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning. They’re gonna come for you,” he forewarned.
“When the political winds shift, as they always do, let us pray that Republicans are more honest, more trustworthy, and more American than these people in charge of this government.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Giuliani was indicted alongside Trump and 17 other alleged co-conspirators last week in Fulton County, Georgia in connection to their suspected efforts to overturn the state’s results of the 2020 presidential election.
Giuliani was charged with 13 counts – including violation of the Georgia RICO Act, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
The former NYC mayor is expected to surrender to the relevant authorities shortly after touching down in Georgia on Wednesday, while ex-President Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday.
The other co-defendants who have not yet surrendered have until noon on Friday to do so.