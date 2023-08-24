Your tip
Tick-Tock: Donald Trump Says He'll Be Arrested in Georgia at 7:30 PM, Slams 'Lowlife' D.A. Fani Willis Over Election Accusations

donald trump georgia arrest time charges pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 24 2023, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's fourth arrest will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, RadarOnline.com has learned. Like his accused election-scheming co-conspirators, Trump will turn himself over to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and likely pose for his first mugshot.

He was given a hard deadline of surrendering by noon Friday.

donald trump georgia arrest time charges
Source: MEGA

Trump is expected to pose for his first mugshot.

Trump has been amping up his arrest on his platform, Social Truth, and adding fuel to the already hyped-up protestors loudly waiting for his arrival outside the Fulton County Jail's entrance.

Spouting off facts — that have already been labeled as "misleading — the former commander-in-chief revealed he's on his way to Georgia and took another stab at Willis' character.

"231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M," Trump wrote on Social Truth.

donald trump georgia arrest time charges
Source: MEGA

MAGA supporters are already outside the jail.

However, violent crime is down more than 20% compared to this time last year, according to Atlanta Police Department data per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The outlet pointed out that motor vehicle theft and theft from vehicles were the areas of increase.

Trump will be out in no time as he was already granted a $200k bond.

rudy
Source: FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Rudy Giuliani turned himself into authorities on Wednesday afternoon.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Georgia prosecutors and the federal special counsel charged Trump with racketeering and conspiracy charges. He was accused of targeting states like Georgia and Arizona with misinformation tactics, attempting to pressure his Vice President Mike Pence into not certifying the 2020 election, and provoking his loyal followers before the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

mark meadows
Source: FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Mark Meadows was arrested hours before Trump is scheduled to turn himself in.

Trump pled not guilty to the charges — and consistently claimed he did nothing illegal. Trump's 18 co-defendants have been accused of attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Mark Meadows, and more have already turned themself over to authorities and are out on bail.

