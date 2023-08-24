Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Georgia

Mark Meadows Scowls in Creepy Mugshot Following Fulton County Jail Arrest

mark meadows mugshot
Source: MEGA

Mark Meadows served as Donald Trump's chief of staff from 2020 to 2021.

By:

Aug. 24 2023, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows looked particularly upset as he posed for his mugshot photo in Fulton County, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite his cooperation with the Justice Department's investigations, Meadows wasn't able to escape charges in DA Fani Willis' election interference indictment. Meadows was named as one of Trump's 18 co-defendants accused of attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Article continues below advertisement
mark meadows mugshot
Source: MEGA

Mark Meadows surrendered to authorities on Thursday.

Hours before his former boss was expected to surrender to authorities, Meadows turned himself in at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Meadows faced two felony counts related to the alleged election interference scheme. The Republican was booked on violation of Georgia's RICO laws and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Meadows was released on $100,000 bond.

Article continues below advertisement
mark meadows mugshot
Source: MEGA

Meadows was present for Trump's infamous phone call to Georgia's Brad Raffensperger.

The former chief of staff was present for a pivotal event included in Willis' indictment when Trump called a Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger looking for "votes."

During the phone call, Trump pressed Raffensperger to "reevaluate" the state's election results as he claimed he had actually beat Joe Biden in The Peach State.

Article continues below advertisement
mark meadows mugshot
Source: MEGA

Trump was charged with 13 counts in Willis' election interference indictment.

MORE ON:
Georgia

Trump urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him over 11,780 votes — the exact number he needed to overtake Biden and win the state. During the same phone call, Trump spouted several voter fraud conspiracy theories that were being pushed by other co-defendants named in the indictment.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
mark meadows mugshot
Source: MEGA

Meadows has desperately tried to get his Georgia case moved to a federal court.

Meadows was given the same bond release conditions as other co-defendants who turned themselves in before him, like Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Meadows was forbidden from discussing facts of the case with other co-defendants or witnesses "or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice."

While political pundits suspected Willis would bring RICO charges against Trump and a handful of key players, Meadows' being named as a co-defendant was shocking.

Article continues below advertisement

While Willis' case closely mirrored DOJ special counsel Jack Smith's election interference indictment, only Trump was named in Smith's probe.

Meadows has worked overtime to move his Georgia case to federal court and even urged a federal judge this week to accept his case so that he could avoid being arrested, which was a possibility if he failed to meet Friday's surrender deadline.

A federal judge eventually denied Meadow's request and Willis denied Meadow's motion for a deadline extension. The DA doubled down on the case on Thursday and subpoenaed Raffesperger to appear in court on Monday.

Monday's hearing centered on Meadow's request to have the case moved from state to federal level.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.