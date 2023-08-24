Mark Meadows Scowls in Creepy Mugshot Following Fulton County Jail Arrest

Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows looked particularly upset as he posed for his mugshot photo in Fulton County, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite his cooperation with the Justice Department's investigations, Meadows wasn't able to escape charges in DA Fani Willis' election interference indictment. Meadows was named as one of Trump's 18 co-defendants accused of attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.