Mark Meadows Scowls in Creepy Mugshot Following Fulton County Jail Arrest
Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows looked particularly upset as he posed for his mugshot photo in Fulton County, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite his cooperation with the Justice Department's investigations, Meadows wasn't able to escape charges in DA Fani Willis' election interference indictment. Meadows was named as one of Trump's 18 co-defendants accused of attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.
Hours before his former boss was expected to surrender to authorities, Meadows turned himself in at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Meadows faced two felony counts related to the alleged election interference scheme. The Republican was booked on violation of Georgia's RICO laws and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
Meadows was released on $100,000 bond.
The former chief of staff was present for a pivotal event included in Willis' indictment when Trump called a Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger looking for "votes."
During the phone call, Trump pressed Raffensperger to "reevaluate" the state's election results as he claimed he had actually beat Joe Biden in The Peach State.
Trump urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him over 11,780 votes — the exact number he needed to overtake Biden and win the state. During the same phone call, Trump spouted several voter fraud conspiracy theories that were being pushed by other co-defendants named in the indictment.
Meadows was given the same bond release conditions as other co-defendants who turned themselves in before him, like Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.
Meadows was forbidden from discussing facts of the case with other co-defendants or witnesses "or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice."
While political pundits suspected Willis would bring RICO charges against Trump and a handful of key players, Meadows' being named as a co-defendant was shocking.
While Willis' case closely mirrored DOJ special counsel Jack Smith's election interference indictment, only Trump was named in Smith's probe.
Meadows has worked overtime to move his Georgia case to federal court and even urged a federal judge this week to accept his case so that he could avoid being arrested, which was a possibility if he failed to meet Friday's surrender deadline.
A federal judge eventually denied Meadow's request and Willis denied Meadow's motion for a deadline extension. The DA doubled down on the case on Thursday and subpoenaed Raffesperger to appear in court on Monday.
Monday's hearing centered on Meadow's request to have the case moved from state to federal level.