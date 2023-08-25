Released: Donald Trump Pouts in Mugshot, Says ‘I Did Nothing Wrong’ After Georgia Arrest

Former president Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail tonight and released minutes later after his mugshot was taken. He frowned, flashing a nasty glare at the camera. The mugshot was released moments after he walked out of the jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump turned himself in on criminal charges that he conspired with others named in the case to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Trump is the first former president in history to have a mugshot taken. Jail records listed his height as 6 feet 3 inches and his weight as 215 lbs, however, that was self-reported.