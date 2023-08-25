Released: Donald Trump Pouts in Mugshot, Says ‘I Did Nothing Wrong’ After Georgia Arrest
Former president Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail tonight and released minutes later after his mugshot was taken. He frowned, flashing a nasty glare at the camera. The mugshot was released moments after he walked out of the jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump turned himself in on criminal charges that he conspired with others named in the case to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Trump is the first former president in history to have a mugshot taken. Jail records listed his height as 6 feet 3 inches and his weight as 215 lbs, however, that was self-reported.
The Atlanta jail processing the 18 co-defendants of Trump in his Georgia election interference case released now-famous mugshots after each person was booked.
Those who have been booked include Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, and Ray Smith.
Former Georgia Republican party officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham are also on that list, as well as Trump campaign outreach worker Harrison Floyd, and Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall.
Earlier today, Trump celebrated the numbers he pulled in with his viral Tucker Carlson interview on Wednesday night after opting out of the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate, where many of his red-tied rivals and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley hit the stage.
"231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!" he posted via TruthSocial on Thursday afternoon.
"But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M."
Trump's mugshot will no doubt be an image supporters use to boost his campaign efforts while critics say it is one step closer to him facing justice.
"We want to put it on a T-shirt. It will go worldwide. It will be a more popular image than the Mona Lisa," said pro-Trump political activist Laura Loomer.
Trump arrived at the jail after working out a bond agreement of $200,000. This marked Trump's fourth indictment for which he has denied wrongdoing, but until this point, he had avoided having a mugshot taken.