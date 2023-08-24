'Little Fussy Man': Tucker Carlson Berates Ex-Fox News Colleague Chris Wallace During Ugly Donald Trump Interview
Tucker Carlson berated one of his former Fox News colleagues while interviewing Donald Trump this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising incident to come four months after Carlson was abruptly axed from Fox News, the 54-year-old conservative commentator attacked former colleague Chris Wallace.
Carlson’s scathing remarks against Wallace came on Wednesday night as he interviewed ex-President Trump while eight other Republican presidential candidates fought it out on the stage of the first 2024 GOP debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The topic turned to Wallace shortly after Trump and Carlson discussed President Joe Biden and a wild conspiracy theory that asserts how someone else besides Biden is “actually running the United States.”
“Well, somebody else has to be,” Trump said, suggesting President Biden is a “puppet.” “I don’t think he’s capable of doing anything.”
“Look, when I debated him, I said, how come?” Trump continued, referring to a debate between Trump and Biden in 2020. “And this was in front of – probably not a friend of yours – Chris Wallace. He was the moderator.”
“Not a friend,” Carlson responded. “B----y little man.”
“I said, why did…why is it…he wants to be Mike, but he doesn’t have the talent? It’s one of those,” the embattled ex-president continued. “He wanted to be his father, but he didn’t have the talent. His father was great.”
“Little fussy man,” Carlson added, again. “His father had a talent at least.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson was abruptly axed from Fox News earlier this year.
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement on April 24. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
Carlson launched a new show on Twitter – the social media platform now known as X – in June.
The former Fox News star interviewed Trump on Wednesday night in an alleged effort to counter the fact that Fox News was hosting the first GOP debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Carlson and Trump also attacked President Biden during the interview on Wednesday night.
In a surprising move, Trump used a portion of his interview with Carlson to mock the 80-year-old president’s “skinny legs.”
“You watch him and it looks like he's walking on toothpicks,” Trump quipped. “And then you see him on the beach where he can't lift a chair. You know, those chairs are meant to be light, right? Like two ounces.”
Trump, 77, also claimed that President Biden is “worse mentally than he is physically” and that “physically he is not exactly a triathlete, or any kind of athlete.”
Carlson appeared to laugh along to Trump’s blistering remarks against Biden.