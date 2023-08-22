Your tip
‘Trump is Under Criminal Investigation’: Steve Doocy Schools 'Fox & Friends' Co-Hosts During Tense Segment on Ex-President Skipping Debates

donald trump steve doocy schools brian ansley fox and friends debate
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 22 2023, Updated 10:16 a.m. ET

Fox & Friends Steve Doocy continued to come for Donald Trump on-air during a discussion on the GOP debates while his co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt backed up the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, the trio had a segment about Trump crushing his rivals in the polls despite his decision to skip this week’s debate.

donald trump steve doocy schools brian ansley fox and friends debate
Source: MEGA

Doocy and his co-hosts have been bumping heads over Trump in recent weeks.

“One other poll that says, regarding the front-runner, who is not going to be there,” Doocy said. “73% of Republicans say Donald Trump should be at the first debate. Only 27% say he should sit it out.” He then floated that Trump still makes a surprise appearance, which candidates are prepping for.

“That is also one of the reasons why that, apparently, all the other candidates are preparing for a last-minute ad,” Doocy added. “There’s a possibility that Donald Trump might just actually say, ‘You know what? I’ve changed my mind.”

donald trump steve doocy schools brian ansley fox and friends debate
Source: FOX NEWS

Trump's lawyer called out Doocy for his declining support during a recent sit-down.

Kilmeade defended Trump stating, “If you qualify as division champ, why play the wild-card game?” though, of course, Trump hasn’t qualified for anything yet. The Republican National Convention is still 11 months away.”

“I feel like a lot of them are vying for vice president or to get a cabinet position; they want to stay in as long as they can because they know that President Trump is ahead, so far ahead,” Earhardt argued. “Anything can change; I know we are a year out, but he’s ahead by 20 or 30 points, depending on the poll you look at.”

donald trump steve doocy schools brian ansley fox and friends debate
Source: MEGA

Doocy's co-hosts have stood by the ex-president despite his indictments.

Doocy, who had been critical of Trump in recent days, then had to remind his co-hosts, “Right, but here’s why it’s different. Donald Trump is under criminal investigation in a whole bunch of places.”

The topic comes hours after Trump unleashed on the Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis hours after his team of lawyers agreed to have the ex-president surrender this week and post a $200k bond.

Willis had given Trump and the other defendants until the end of the week to turn themselves in. The DA and her office hit Trump and his associates with a 41-count indictment earlier this month.

The ex-president was clearly not happy with the terms his counsel hashed out. He took to his social media platform Truth Social to continue his public attacks on the prosecutor.

donald trump steve doocy schools brian ansley fox and friends debate
Source: FOX NEWS

Rupert Murdoch has reportedly been interested in promoting other GOP candidates.

He wrote, “The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again.”

Trump continued, “Would I be able to take my very “understated” airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial – I’m sure nobody would recognize me!”

RadarOnline.com has learned that Trump will have his mugshot taken during booking.

"Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn't matter your status, well have a mug shot ready for you," Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said.

