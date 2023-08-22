‘Trump is Under Criminal Investigation’: Steve Doocy Schools 'Fox & Friends' Co-Hosts During Tense Segment on Ex-President Skipping Debates

“One other poll that says, regarding the front-runner, who is not going to be there,” Doocy said. “73% of Republicans say Donald Trump should be at the first debate. Only 27% say he should sit it out.” He then floated that Trump still makes a surprise appearance, which candidates are prepping for.

“That is also one of the reasons why that, apparently, all the other candidates are preparing for a last-minute ad,” Doocy added. “There’s a possibility that Donald Trump might just actually say, ‘You know what? I’ve changed my mind.”