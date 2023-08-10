‘Let Me Finish’: 'Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy & Brian Kilmeade Get Heated on Air Over Republicans Investigation Into Biden’s Family
Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade had a tense exchange on air while they argued over whether Republicans have produced enough in their investigation into President Biden and his family’s business dealings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, co-hosts Doocy, Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt were talking about the GOP releasing records that allegedly showed payments Hunter Biden made to oligarchs.
Doocy admitted that while Republicans have produced bank records, he said, “With all due respect, Republicans need better investigators. They have a lot of circumstantial evidence but they have not shown Joe Biden has profited or broken any rules. It’s all circumstantial.”
Kilmeade said he vehemently disagreed and started to cut off his co-host. Doocy tried to talk over him which led to Kilmeade telling him, “No, no. Let me finish.”
Doocy fired back, “Let me finish. I started.”
Kilmeade blew off the request and continued talking. “This is funneling right to him at a rapid pace. They have had this job for eight months,” he said about the GOP’s alleged findings.
Doocy was still unimpressed with the evidence produced from the investigation. He asked, “What’s funneling into him?”
His co-host replied, “Everything! Is Joe involved? Is Joe’s presence involved in every major business deal that Hunter was involved in? As Andy McCarthy said, Joe was the business. He had the access. Hunter didn’t. Hunter didn’t have a reputation. It’s leading right there.”
Doocy then asked Kilmeade directly, “What law did Joe Biden break?”
His co-host said, “If the American people knew.” Doocy said, “Just answer the question, What law did he break?”
Kilmeade said, “Number one, the investigation is not done.” Doocy then added, “That’s my point. That’s my point! Brian. They need better investigators.”
Earnhardt had to step asking the two, “What is happening?”
She continued to support Kilmeade on his position. Doocy said, “They have all this circumstantial evidence. Look, it looks bad.”
He suggested the GOP subpoena Hunter Biden and question him during a public hearing. Earnhardt said “Americans believe there is a smoking gun.”