'Fox and Friends' Star Ainsley Earhardt Defends Ron DeSantis' Wife After She's Branded 'America's Karen'
Fox and Friends star Ainsley Earhardt rushed to the defense of Ron DeSantis' wife Casey after being branded "America's Karen," RadarOnline.com has learned.
An MSNBC panel discussion led to Casey being called the "Walmart Melania" as guests offered their opinions on her being chosen as the face of DeSantis' latest presidential campaign ad.
During the panel, former Florida Republican Congressman David Jolly slammed Casey as "America's Karen." In the ad, Casey appeared to pander to suburban female voters as the Florida governor's wife was being presented in a traditional light.
"It doesn’t matter if it’s presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine is a losing one," Jolly said in the latest DeSantis 2024 ad.
Jolly's words sent the Fox News co-hosts into a tailspin on Monday when the Fox and Friends crew discussed Ron's recent interview with the network's Maria Bartiromo.
In an attempt to spin the MSNBC panel's condemnation of Casey, Earhardt pushed back as she claimed Jolly's remarks were not "degrading" and the comments were not viewed as an "insult" to ex-First Lady Melania Trump.
"It’s not that degrading," Earhardt told her co-hosts. "It’s not an insult." According to the Fox and Friends co-star, what was meant as an "insult" was actually a compliment to the average Joe.
"I love Melania. I think she is beautiful. And I love Walmart," Earhardt continued. "So, yeah. Just everyday people."
While the jury was still out on whether or not Melania was considered an example of "everyday people" while wearing Christian Louboutin heels around her gilded Trump Tower home, it was clear Earhardt was more than willing to go to bat for DeSantis' wife.
Co-host Brian Kilmeade also chimed in to back up Earhardt on her defense of Casey and the DeSantis campaign.
Kilmeade claimed Casey stood for "moms and parents."
"She is going to bat for moms and parents. She should say ‘Guilty as charged. That’s my message on education," Kilmeade said of Casey's backlash. "That’s her focus, and she is unbelievably eloquent behind the microphone."
Kilmeade continued to praise Casey, who he considered "extraordinary."
"Even for a brocaster I think she is extraordinary, and she is great partner to the governor who wants to be president," Casey said as he noted voters took a candidate's spouse into consideration on Election Day.
"People look at a candidate and they look at the spouse, too," Kilmeade added on the DeSantis campaign controversy. "Just like they look at a running mate whether you like it or not."
Ex-president Donald Trump, who led Ron in the polls, married his third wife Melania in 2005.
Melania moved from her native Slovenia to America in 1996 to pursue a career in modeling. While signed with Trump Model Management, Melania famously posed nude for the now-defunct French men's magazine Max.
The ex-first lady additionally posed for GQ UK in an explicit January 2000 spread, which was ironically shot onboard Trump's custom 727 Boeing airplane.