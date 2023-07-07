Ron DeSantis Deflects Criticism of Anti-Gay Ad by Claiming Trump's a 'Pioneer in Injecting Gender Ideology Into the Mainstream'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stood by his alleged homophobic presidential campaign and deflected bipartisan criticism by claiming opponent Donald Trump was a "pioneer" of "interjecting gender ideology into the mainstream," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The controversial ad featured snippets of Trump vowing to protect LGBTQ rights, as images of the rainbow flag danced across the screen to lighthearted electronic music. With a swift change of background music, the ad cut to DeSantis.

Images featuring headlines of DeSantis' anti-trans policies rolled between flashes of the Florida governor and ultra-masculine fictional characters, like Brad Pitt as Achilles in Troy.