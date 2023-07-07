Ron DeSantis Deflects Criticism of Anti-Gay Ad by Claiming Trump's a 'Pioneer in Injecting Gender Ideology Into the Mainstream'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stood by his alleged homophobic presidential campaign and deflected bipartisan criticism by claiming opponent Donald Trump was a "pioneer" of "interjecting gender ideology into the mainstream," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The controversial ad featured snippets of Trump vowing to protect LGBTQ rights, as images of the rainbow flag danced across the screen to lighthearted electronic music. With a swift change of background music, the ad cut to DeSantis.
Images featuring headlines of DeSantis' anti-trans policies rolled between flashes of the Florida governor and ultra-masculine fictional characters, like Brad Pitt as Achilles in Troy.
Despite liberals and conservatives alike slamming the DeSantis campaign, the Republican lawmaker refused to apologize for what many saw as a political misstep. During an interview with Outkick's Tomi Lahren, DeSantis doubled down on the video, which was shared by the unofficial Twitter account DeSantis War Room.
In DeSantis' opinion, Trump's past support of the LGBTQ community made the video "totally fair game."
"I think identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream where he was having men competing against women in is beauty pageants, I think that’s totally fair game," DeSantis told Lahren.
"Because he’s now campaigning saying the opposite, that he doesn’t think you shouldn’t have men competing in women’s things, like athletics," he continued.
The remarks echoed the divisive ad that featured Trump supporting transgender inclusion within the Miss USA beauty pageant.
- Ron DeSantis PAC Spokesman Admits Florida Governor is 'Way Behind' Donald Trump in 2024 Polls: 'We Have Work to Do'
- 'Extreme' and 'Homophobic': Ron DeSantis Under Fire From Inside the GOP Over 'Deranged' Attack on Donald Trump
- Airtime Rivalry: Donald Trump Slams Fox News Coverage of Ron DeSantis' 'Very Boring' Conference
DeSantis noted that his campaign had been "very clear" on their view of trans-athletes and "protecting" female athletes.
"We have been very clear on it that we believe in protecting the rights of our girls and the rights of women athletes to be able to participate with fairness and integrity," the Florida governor continued, as he claimed his state was battling a "fundamental issue."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Ultimately when you talk about some of the gender ideology that’s being unleashed in this country," the Republican presidential candidate continued. "In the state of Florida we are fighting back against that, clearly in schools, but I think even beyond that, it’s just a fundamental issue."
"I think it’s an attack on women’s rights more broadly to say that gender is fluid, and I think it’s an attack on the truth itself," DeSantis added.
DeSantis capped off his defense of the offensive video by slamming trans athlete Lia Thomas, who became a far-right target after she was allowed to compete on the University of Pennsylvania women's swimming team following her transition.