Caitlyn Jenner Clashes With Conservative LGBTQ Group After Board Member Resigns Over Ron De Santis' 'Extremely Anti-Gay' Campaign Ad
Republican transwoman Caitlyn Jenner clashed with conservative LGBTQ+ advocacy group Gays Against Groomers (GAG) after a board member resigned, citing an "extremely anti-gay" campaign ad from GOP candidate Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, GAG board member David Leatherwood took to Twitter to announce that while he was resigning from his position and withdrawing from the organization altogether, the move was "strictly professional" and he was "on good terms" with GAG members.
Jenner saw a problem with Leatherwood's reasoning — and didn't hold back by calling him out.
"Today I would like to announce that I am formally resigning from my board position with Gays Against Groomers and withdrawing my involvement from the organization," Leatherwood wrote on Twitter. "I will always support the mission of GAG, and the great & impactful work they are doing to protect kids from indoctrination, medicalization and sterilization."
Leatherwood continued to praise GAG as he noted he had "nothing bad to say" about the group's leadership as he wished them "continued success."
"My decision to part ways is strictly professional, and on good terms with mutual understanding," Leatherwood concluded his announcement. "I greatly admire the organization’s passion and effectiveness in the mission for protecting kids and making a positive impact on our culture."
Not missing a beat, Jenner was first in Leatherwood's replies.
"Not the draft you sent my team. Some highly relevant omitted info. Hmmm… you can’t play it both ways," Jenner responded to Leatherwood's post.
Leatherwood told Jenner that he stood by his reasons — as he pointed fingers at GAG founder and far-right activist Jaimee Michell.
"My departure from GAG is directly related to the Founder’s outspoken support for DeSantis, in light of his recent ad that is extremely anti-gay," Leatherwood replied to the former reality tv star.
"While I respect everyone’s right to their own opinion, the homophobia coming from the DeSantis campaign is not something I want to be affiliated with in any way. Even by proxy thru GAG."
Ironically, despite Jenner calling Leatherwood out, the former GAG board member appeared to echo Jenner's comments about Michell from just a few days prior.
On Sunday, Jenner responded to Leatherwood's tweet about the "difference" between "regular gay people" and "Alphabet extremists who push radical woke ideology."
Leatherwood's tweet threw DeSantis under the bus and claimed he "didn't know the difference" but former president Donald Trump did.
"I simply cannot be affiliated with @againstgrmrs (despite the work they do I 99% support) because Jaimee — essentially begging my org to co-brand, amplify, and pay for 50% of the pride month ad — the leader being on payroll for Desantis and so vitriolicly anti-Trump," Jenner told Leatherwood of Michell's anti-Trump agenda. "She should step down from one immediately."