Caitlyn Jenner Clashes With Conservative LGBTQ Group After Board Member Resigns Over Ron De Santis' 'Extremely Anti-Gay' Campaign Ad

Republican transwoman Caitlyn Jenner clashed with conservative LGBTQ+ advocacy group Gays Against Groomers (GAG) after a board member resigned, citing an "extremely anti-gay" campaign ad from GOP candidate Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, GAG board member David Leatherwood took to Twitter to announce that while he was resigning from his position and withdrawing from the organization altogether, the move was "strictly professional" and he was "on good terms" with GAG members.

Jenner saw a problem with Leatherwood's reasoning — and didn't hold back by calling him out.