Conservative Caitlyn Jenner Accuses 'Trans' Community Of 'Destroying The Family Unit'

"Our advocacy is to align athletes with sports that are at a chromosomal or DNA level — not birth certificate," Caitlyn continued. "Which has been extremely visible in sports, is an effort to break down the family unit."

The outspoken conservative said that "the family unit" was "under assault and looking to be replaced by teachers."

In a more direct attack, Caitlyn went after the "radical rainbow mafia."

