Anti-Trans Activist Riley Gaines Threatens 'Legal Action' After Allegedly Being Assaulted By Protesters At SFU

Gaines appeared on an episode of Fox & Friends on Saturday, April 8, insisting the school failed to act after she was allegedly physically assaulted by people protesting her speech about "protecting women's sports" by keeping transgender athletes out of women's competitions.

"The dean of students was there and did nothing. There will be no repercussions unless I have something to do with it," Gaines told the Fox News panel. "I will be pursuing legal action. These people need to face repercussions."