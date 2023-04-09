Anti-Trans Activist Riley Gaines Threatens 'Legal Action' After Allegedly Being Assaulted By Protesters At SFU
Professional swimmer Riley Gaines threatened to take "legal action" after she claimed to be assaulted by trans-rights protesters during her speech at San Francisco State University, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gaines appeared on an episode of Fox & Friends on Saturday, April 8, insisting the school failed to act after she was allegedly physically assaulted by people protesting her speech about "protecting women's sports" by keeping transgender athletes out of women's competitions.
"The dean of students was there and did nothing. There will be no repercussions unless I have something to do with it," Gaines told the Fox News panel. "I will be pursuing legal action. These people need to face repercussions."
The 23-year-old swimmer is a 12-time All-American champion who became an outspoken opponent of trans athletes competing with "biological females" after losing a competition to Lia Thomas, a trans-swimmer who competed in the 2021-22 SEC Swim and Dive Championship.
Gaines spoke at Turning Points USA event on the California campus on Thursday, April 6, where she was caught on tape being ushered out of a classroom as protesters followed her into a hallway.
One activist in the video can be heard shouting, "Trans rights are human rights," with a second voice yelling, "Yeah, you f***ing transphobic b****. I f***ing see you!"
The young swimmer shared the video on Twitter, telling her 341,000 followers, "The prisoners are running the asylum."
Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner, who was an Olympic Gold-Medalist who transitioned in 2015, commented on Gaines' post, "THE RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA at it again! This is disgusting and should be denounced immediately!"
The reality TV personality also tagged the school, repeating, "SHAME, SHAME, SHAME!"
A second video surfaced online showing security blocking Gaines from a group of protesters before she was directed towards a safe room where she was reportedly barricaded "for four hours."
"Truthfully, I think these people resort to anger, both verbally and physically, and violence because they know they don't have reason on their side," Gaines told the news outlet. "They cannot debate me with logic or science or any kind of data that supports their argument, so they resort to personal attacks."
The university's police department told The Post that no arrest was made following the speech and protest.
"We are conducting an ongoing investigation into the situation," a spokesperson told the outlet. "The disruption occurred after the conclusion of the event which made it necessary for UPD officers to move the event speaker from the room to a different, safe location."
