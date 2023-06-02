Your tip
Caitlyn Jenner ‘Hasn’t Given Up on Career in Politics,’ Using Trans Issues to Raise Her Profile: Sources

Source: MEGA
Jun. 2 2023

Transgender Caitlyn Jenner has been speaking her mind nonstop about fellow trans athletes competing in competitions in hopes it will help her political ambitions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Caitlyn, who failed spectacularly in her 2021 run for California governor, has an ulterior motive for speaking out on the hot-button issue.

“Caitlyn may not have succeeded in the governor’s race, but she hasn’t given up on a career in politics,” said the insider. “She knows this is a winning issue with conservatives and she has consistently put herself out there as the conservative voice of reason on trans matters. She’s trying to capitalize again.”

Earlier this month, Caitlyn publicly criticized a trans teen who finished 2nd in a California track and field competition.

Athena Ryan, a transgender woman, won the silver prize in a varsity girls' event at the North Coast Meet of Champions of California finals.

Caitlyn took issue with Athena being named the winner and kicking out another athlete named Adeline Johnson.

“As ‘somewhat’ of a track star myself and a trans person, THIS IS WRONG!!! HELP ME PUSH BACK!” Caitlyn wrote.

“And FYA trans ppl you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them,” she added.

The month prior, Caitlyn attacked trans influencer, Dylan Mulvaney. He called her “fringe” and “not good” for the LGBT movement.

“I have never spoken to her, nor will I,” Jenner told The New York Post.

“I try to be, for the LGBT community, the adult in the room. She is not. She is bouncing around all over the place. I have nothing in common with her,” he said.“The fringe is the worst thing that can happen to the trans community and the media only wants to report on that because of the sensationalization of it and honestly that’s got to stop.”

Last year, Caitlyn called out Dylan after the influencer tried to “normalize the bulge” for trans women.

“Dylan …congrats you’re trans with a penis,” Caitlyn tweeted.

Sources say Caitlyn hopes her appearances on Fox News and other conservative networks will increase her chances if she decided to run again.

