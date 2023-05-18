'Adios Adidas!': Critics Push to Boycott the Brand Over Swimsuit Campaign Featuring Transgender Models

Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer and outspoken anti-trans women in sports advocate, called out Adidas' latest campaign on Twitter, as she accused the brand of wanting to "erase women."

Gaines said she didn't "understand" why brands chose to "voluntarily" cast transgender models in ad campaigns.

"They could have at least said the suit is "unisex", but they didn't because it's about erasing women," Gaines wrote in the tweet. "Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way?"

"Women's swimsuits aren't accessorized with a bulge," Gaines added.