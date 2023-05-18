'Adios Adidas!': Critics Push to Boycott the Brand Over Swimsuit Campaign Featuring Transgender Models
A new swimsuit campaign from Adidas has divided the internet and sparked calls to boycott the brand from anti-trans women in sports activists, RadarOnline.com has learned.
With their new swimwear campaign, which featured transgender models, Adidas became the latest brand to assume the hot seat in conservative critics' ongoing game of boycott musical chairs.
Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer and outspoken anti-trans women in sports advocate, called out Adidas' latest campaign on Twitter, as she accused the brand of wanting to "erase women."
Gaines said she didn't "understand" why brands chose to "voluntarily" cast transgender models in ad campaigns.
"They could have at least said the suit is "unisex", but they didn't because it's about erasing women," Gaines wrote in the tweet. "Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way?"
"Women's swimsuits aren't accessorized with a bulge," Gaines added.
"Another company off of my list. I already threw out all of my Nike things. At this rate, I'll have to sew my own clothes," replied one follower to Gaines' post.
Another echoed Gaines' claim and tweeted, "Women are being erased. It’s sickening."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Sen. Lindsey Graham Expresses Concerns for 'Dear Friend' Dianne Feinstein, 89, After Scrutiny Over Fitness for Office: 'You Can See She's Hurting'
- Missouri Teacher Suspended After Shocking Video Catches Use of Racial Slur in Class, School Punishes Student for Recording
- Senator Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Using Campaign Cash to Bankroll Marathon Expenses
While Gaines' followers applauded her action as they questioned how the campaign could "be real," many jumped to defend Adidas.
Transgender allies — and those who simply took no offense to an individual sporting a one-piece swimsuit — condemned the widespread claim that brands were attempting to erase women.
Gaines was labeled a "bigot" by one Twitter user, while another commented, "Only an insecure woman would say or think that."
It wasn't the first time Gaines called on her social media followers to boycott a brand over their marketing strategies.
The ex-collegiate swimmer issued a similar call to action after Nike partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a popular content creator who documented her transition on TikTok.
Gaines' outspoken criticism of Mulvaney earned her praise from Caitlyn Jenner and Megyn Kelly, who both supported Gaines in her fight against inclusion.