'Target Deserves the Bud Light Treatment': Retail Giant Faces Backlash After Launching Trans-friendly Clothing Line for Children
Target came under fire this week after the retail company announced a new trans-friendly clothing line aimed at children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Bud Light faced backlash and boycotts for partnering with trans-influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Target announced a new trans-friendly clothing line in anticipation of Pride Month in June.
According to Daily Mail, a number of the trans-friendly outfits are aimed at toddlers and children – with one children’s t-shirt featuring the slogan: “Trans People Will Always Exist.”
Other products, such as a $13 rainbow-striped tutu for toddlers and a $10 baby grow, reportedly feature the words: “Bien Proud.”
The new trans-friendly clothing line for children announced ahead of next month’s Pride Month immediately caused a backlash, with some activist groups – such as the organization Gays Against Groomers – calling for a boycott against Target.
“This is what you will find in the kid’s section of Target,” the activist group tweeted this week alongside a video of the different trans-friendly outfits aimed at kids.
“We urge you to take your business elsewhere,” Gays Against Groomers continued. “They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing.”
“We hope there are enough parents out there that understand how wrong this is and show them that this garbage will not sell,” the group added. “The only thing these people understand is money.”
“Target deserves the Bud Light treatment. We will work to put the pressure on them.”
Nearly 300,000 Twitter users agreed to boycott Target following the video published by Gays Against Groomers, with many of those users comparing Target to Bud Light and the beer company’s decision to partner with Mulvaney.
“I said the same thing, make them feel the pin like Bud Light,” wrote one angry Twitter user. “Boycott Target. Take this trash out of your store or feel the burn like Bud Light.”
“Target deserves the Bud Light treatment,” tweeted another Gays Against Groomers supporter. “Like and retweet…we need to get serious people. Please help send a message to Target.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bud Light faced severe backlash after announcing the company was partnering with Mulvaney in March to promote the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.
Anheuser-Busch ultimately launched a new Pro-America advertising campaign in the wake of the controversy, although it is estimated the beer company giant lost a whopping $6 billion in market value as a result of the backlash.