Riley Gaines Plans To Sue San Francisco State University After Trans Activists Held Her For 'Ransom'

Former collegiate swimmer and anti-trans women in sports activist Riley Gaines said she's planning to take legal action against San Fransisco State University and campus police. The former college athlete claimed that unruly protestors disrupted her on-campus event, assaulted her, and forced her to barricade herself in a room for hours, where she was held for "ransom," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gaines spoke to a room of about 75 people at SFU about competing against Lia Thomas, the former University of Pennsylvania swimmer who transitioned during college.

After the university sent an email praising the actions of "peaceful protestors," Gaines said the school administration and campus police need to be held accountable for not protecting her safety.