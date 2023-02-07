Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sports

Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Faces Backlash After Refusing To Compete With Transgender Athletes

surfer bethany hamilton addresses transgender policy wsl eventspp
Source: FS2/Mandatory Credit: FayesVision/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency
By:

Feb. 7 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Star athlete Bethany Hamilton took a firm stance against the new transgender policy, revealing she will not be competing in future World Surf League events if it is upheld.

RadarOnline.com has learned the famed surfer, who lost her arm in a 2003 shark attack 20 years ago and bravely returned to the professional sport, shared two videos explaining her point of view and stating that she knew there would be backlash in response.

Article continues below advertisement
surfer bethany hamilton addresses transgender policy wsl events
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Hamilton spoke out after the WSL said transgender female athletes need to maintain a testosterone level of 5 nmol/L for at least a year to compete in the women's division, a rule that is being celebrated by some and criticized by others as a debate ensued.

"Today, I want to address the news that the World Surf League has officially made the rule that male-bodied individuals known as transgender athletes can officially compete in the women's division," she began. "While I address this issue, I want to be clear, I strive to have love for all of mankind, regardless of any differences."

Article continues below advertisement
surfer bethany hamilton addresses transgender policy wsl events
Source: KH1/Mandatory Credit: Nikki Nelson / WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Hamilton explained that it concerns her as a professional athlete who has been competing in such events for nearly two decades, adding that she felt compelled to address the matter for those who fear being "ostracized."

"How is this rule playing out in other sports, like swimming, running and MMA?" she questioned. "How did whoever decided these hormone rules come to the conclusion that twelve months of testing testosterone make it a fair and legal switch?"

MORE ON:
Sports
Article continues below advertisement
surfer bethany hamilton addresses transgender policy wsl events
Source: MEGA

Hamilton offered what she felt is the best solution, suggesting to "create a different division so that all can have a fair opportunity to showcase their passion and talent."

Olympic gold medalist skier Julia Mancuso, surfing champion Shane Dorian, and NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines all showed Hamilton support for speaking out.

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
surfer bethany hamilton addresses transgender policy wsl events
Source: MEGA

Critics and some members of the LGBTQ community said there was not a simple answer while Hamilton took to social media with a second video addressing the public disapproval of her first post.

"I knew the hammer of mean and cruel and harshness would be thrown down on me for not going with the flow, for having a different opinion, for being open and sharing my questions, thoughts and my opinion on the new rules," she said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.