Sip, Sip, Hooray! Houston Astros Spray Over $250K Of 50 Cent's Champagne To Celebrate World Series Win

The Houston Astros went all out while celebrating their World Series win, RadarOnline.com has learned, spraying more than $250,000 worth of 50 Cent's champagne to commemorate their new title.

Bottles of Le Chemin Du Roi Brut were popped for the special occasion following their 4-1 victory in Houston.

There were 250 bottles at $715 each, plus a 15-liter bottle that auctioned for over $100,000.