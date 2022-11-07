Your tip
Sip, Sip, Hooray! Houston Astros Spray Over $250K Of 50 Cent's Champagne To Celebrate World Series Win

Source: Houston Astros
By:

Nov. 7 2022, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

The Houston Astros went all out while celebrating their World Series win, RadarOnline.com has learned, spraying more than $250,000 worth of 50 Cent's champagne to commemorate their new title.

Bottles of Le Chemin Du Roi Brut were popped for the special occasion following their 4-1 victory in Houston.

There were 250 bottles at $715 each, plus a 15-liter bottle that auctioned for over $100,000.

Source: MEGA

The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday to win the 2022 World Series.

Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. got the party started by soaking his teammates, doing the signature sports move to honor their unforgettable moment and accomplishment as the squad looks forward to the championship parade today.

On Saturday, the Astros were greeted by hundreds of adoring fans at Minute Maid Park, proudly showcasing their trophy for the world to see.

