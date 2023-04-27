Bud Light Plans to 'Spend Heavily' on Re-vamped Marketing Campaign After Dylan Mulvaney Controversy

Bud Light is expected to "spend heavily" on marketing in the wake of backlash from its brief partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The popular beer company was heavily ridiculed by conservatives after Mulvaney, 26, a TikTok creator and transgender woman, posted an Instagram with the adult beverage in a sponsored post.

After celebs like Kid Rock and Travis Tritt rallied fans on social media to boycott Bud Light over the partnership, the beer's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has prepared to dramatically increase its marketing budget to recoup losses.