'Woke' Bud Light Executive Behind Controversial Dylan Mulvaney Partnership Takes Leave Of Absence
Bud Light's senior marketing executive, Alissa Heinerscheid, has taken a leave of absence after the beer brand faced backlash over their collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Heinerscheid's position is set to be filled by Budweiser global marketing VP Todd Allen. The Bud Light exec has led the brand since June, and it's unclear if her replacement will be temporary or permanent.
The shakeup happened in light of the enormous protest from conservatives such as Kid Rock and Fox News host Tucker Carlson for their "woke" pro-LGBTQ+ campaign with the TikTok star who grew to prominence for chronicling her gender transition on the platform.
Before Mulvaney announced their partnership with the brand, Heinerscheid discussed how the beer company was "transforming" from a "fratty" and "out of touch" advertising style to a more inclusive business model that embraces a broader consumer base.
"I'm a businesswoman, I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was 'This brand is in decline, it's been in a decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand there will be no future for Bud Light," she told Kristin Twiford on the Make Yourself at Home podcast.
- Whoopi Goldberg Defends Bud Light Over Backlash From Conservatives Like Megyn Kelly Over Dylan Mulvaney Controversy
- Budweiser Begs For Forgiveness: Embattled Beer Giant Runs Paid Pro-America Advertising Campaign After Dylan Mulvaney Backlash
- Anheuser-Busch Finally Breaks Silence On Dylan Mulvaney Controversy After $5 Billion Market Value Dip & Boycott
After her comments went viral amid the controversy, critics called Heinerscheid a hypocrite when photos were dug up showing the exec drinking at a supposed frat house while she was a student at Harvard.
The marketing exec was mocked for participating in what was dubbed "Boozefest 2006," where she took part in a drunk scavenger hunt and blew up condoms like balloons.
Despite the immediate backlash from Mulvaney's partnership and the sudden exit of their marketing exec, Bud Light defended its ad campaign before apologizing to their more conservative customers last week.
"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people," Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a press release. "We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.