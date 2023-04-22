'Woke' Bud Light Executive Behind Controversial Dylan Mulvaney Partnership Takes Leave Of Absence

Bud Light's senior marketing executive, Alissa Heinerscheid, has taken a leave of absence after the beer brand faced backlash over their collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources, Heinerscheid's position is set to be filled by Budweiser global marketing VP Todd Allen. The Bud Light exec has led the brand since June, and it's unclear if her replacement will be temporary or permanent.