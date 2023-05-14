Megyn Kelly Criticizes Charlize Theron for Threats Made During the 'Drag Isn't Dangerous' Telethon

Theron proclaimed, "We love you queens," in a video message during the Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon last week.

She told those fighting for drag performer's rights, "We're in your corner, and we've got you, and I will f*** anybody up who's trying to f*** with anything with you guys."

Kelly took the actress' comments personally and went after her on the Friday episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM.