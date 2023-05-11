Charlize Theron Hurls Threat at Anti-Drag Critics During Telethon Event

"In all seriousness, there are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, right, and we all know what I'm talking about right now," Theron continued.

"If you've ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more. It makes you a better person," Theron said.

In the tense moment, Theron tried to add a bit of laughter by joking about her inability to do a popular drag performance move.

"F---, if I could do a death drop right now I would, but I would probably like, break my hip," the actress teased.