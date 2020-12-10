Kylie Jenner Responds After Charlize Theron Pokes Fun at Her Makeup Skills The makeup mogul is totally OK with the actress trolling her online.

Nothing but fun! Kylie Jenner thinks it’s hilarious that Charlize Theron poked fun at her makeup skills on Instagram.

The entire interaction started when the Mad Max: Fury Road actress, 45, uploaded a selfie to Instagram on Wednesday, December 9. In the snap, Theron was rocking red lipstick that was applied way over her lip line. Alongside her photo, the Oscar-winner added a photo of the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, wearing a bright pink lip, and captioned the shot, “Who’s who?”

Kylie seemed to be unbothered by the hilarious photo and left a comment for Theron. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star liked the post and commented with series of crying laughing and kiss emojis.

This isn’t the first time a celeb publicly made a joke about Kylie’s iconic lips. During an episode of KUWTK from December 2019, Kendall Jenner, also dressed up as and mocked the makeup mogul. The model donned a pink wig and matching pink makeup before pretending to be her sister during a confessional interview.

“I love overlining my lips, this is how it all started,” the reality star said in the clip. “Literally, like, I just overlined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using.”

Then, she applied bright red lipstick all over her mouth and on her teeth. “You can mix the shades, we love mixing,” she joked. “Oh my God, it feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f–king good.”

Kendall then facetimed Kylie to show off her completed look, and the Kylie Skin founder loved it. “You look cute as Kylie,” she said at the time. “It looks amazing.”