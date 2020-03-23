Without a doubt, Kylie Jenner is in the running for hardest working woman in reality TV. Not only does she appear in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her spinoff series Life of Kylie, she also the founder/owner of Kylie Cosmetics, has twice been named by Time as one of the most influential teens in the world, and was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine as the youngest self made billionaire. How does she find the time to date with such a busy schedule?

Somehow her dating schedule is even busier. From Lil Twist to Tyga, Jenner has been looking everywhere for love. She’s dated Jaden Smith and Cody Simpson. She settled on rapper Travis Scott for a bit, even having a baby girl with him. But even that relationship has ended and restarted, then stopped again. It gets complicated.

Kylie is pushing head first through Hollywood and leaving a stream of boys and men behind her. Check out this gallery of guys who have been left in Kylie Jenner’s wake.