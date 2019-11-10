Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Back Off, Drake? Travis Calls Ex-Galpal Kylie His 'Wife' During Music Fest Reunion Scott sends strong message as Jenner has recently been seeing rival rapper!

Kylie Jenner joined her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott at his Astroworld music festival this weekend and he called her his “beautiful wife” while performing.

Now fans are wondering if Travis was sending a message to rival rapper Drake after Kylie began seeing him!

Travis was in his musical element in front of a packed crowd at the event in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Videos showed him giving Kylie a shout out as she cheered him on at Astroworld.

The makeup maven was also spotted leaving a backstage area at one point.

Kylie and Travis, the father of her daughter Stormi, 21 months, split up weeks ago after two years together and a source told Us Weekly, “Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently. At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to [her sister] Kendall [Jenner’s] birthday.”

According to the insider, “She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” at his bash at Delilah in West Hollywood. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together. They seemed to have a connection though.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, and the Grammy winner, 33, “seemed to be enjoying each other’s company,” a second source had noted.

“They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood, and [she] and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there,” the second source had added.

Drake and ex-porn star Sophie Brussaux raise their son Adonis, 2.

After Kylie announced her breakup from Travis, https://radaronline.com/exclusives/2019/10/kylie-jenner-travis-scott-split-taking-a-break/ 28, she raised eyebrows by partying with former flame Tyga. https://radaronline.com/photos/kylie-jenner-parties-with-ex-tyga-after-travis-split/

But both Kylie and Tyga denied dating rumors.

She and Travis were last publicly spotted together at the August premiere of his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.

The two reside apart, with Kylie and Stormi living in the make-up mogul’s Calabasas home and Travis spending time in his house in the Hollywood Hills.

In any case, they had a loving moment at his concert, and Kylie’s brother-in-law Kanye West also rapped at Astroworld!