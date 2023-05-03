U.S. Navy Picks Active-Duty Drag Queen for Face of New Recruitment Program

Last November, Kelley revealed that they first began performing drag in the military to be an "advocate" for those who "were oppressed for years in the service."

"This has been an unbelievable experience since I've joined the Navy," Kelley wrote on Instagram. "From joining to 2016 and being able to share my drag experience on my off time with my fellow sailors has been a blessing."

"This experience has brought me so much strength, courage and ambition to continue being an advocate and representation of queer sailors!" Kelley added.