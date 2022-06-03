Iron Man Soldiers? Ex-Navy SEAL Tells Joe Rogan About Special Body Armor In The Works
As military technology evolves, many wonder: What's next?
Perhaps it's real-life Iron Man soldiers. At least that's what one former Navy SEAL suggested to podcaster Joe Rogan on June 1, according to the Daily Mail.
Kristin Beck, 55, told Rogan about the project, called "Carnivore," during a podcast this week, describing the United States military's plans to build a suit for soldiers that is based on Marvel's Iron Man.
The Daily Mail reports that the suit was originally known as the Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit, according to Task & Purpose. The plan was reportedly stopped in 2019.
However, Beck, the first openly transgender Navy SEAL, suggested the plans for the suit were still in the works.
"We've been working on it for a long time," Beck told Rogan. "I was on the beginning of project. It was called 'Carnivore' first and a few other names. But in the beginning it was only a small handful of us working on it."
Beck told Rogan the suit is made of titanium, carbon and fiber, according to the Daily Mail. When asked if the suit was a type of exoskeleton, Beck said, "Yeah."
"It's much stronger. You can carry a thousand pounds, you can do a lot,' Beck said. 'If you think about that kind of a suit, an exoskeleton, how are you gonna move that exoskeleton, those people? So if you had a squad, let's just say you had 12 dudes in those exoskeletons, what airplane are gonna use? What humvees? What vehicles? How are you gonna get these guys around? What boats? It changes everything," Beck said.
Beck said the suit would be able to fend off many potential threats while cautioning that she couldn't reveal too much information, according to the Daily Mail.
"I have to be careful of some of the stuff I say," she said. "They're always working on it."
The Daily Mail reports that the military has been trying to build a superhero-type body armor since 1961. The idea was reportedly inspired by the 1959 publication of Starship Troopers.
Only time will tell if future soldiers will look like true superheros.