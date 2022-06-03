Iron Man Soldiers? Ex-Navy SEAL Tells Joe Rogan About Special Body Armor In The Works

"It's much stronger. You can carry a thousand pounds, you can do a lot,' Beck said. 'If you think about that kind of a suit, an exoskeleton, how are you gonna move that exoskeleton, those people? So if you had a squad, let's just say you had 12 dudes in those exoskeletons, what airplane are gonna use? What humvees? What vehicles? How are you gonna get these guys around? What boats? It changes everything," Beck said.